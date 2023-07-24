It is almost time for the Steelers to make their annual migration to the St. Vincent College campus, and that means it is nearly time for Steelers Fest to return once again to Legion-Keener Park in downtown Latrobe. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and run all the way through 5 p.m. Aug. 4 when the gates at Latrobe Memorial Stadium open for the annual Friday Night Lights practice.

Steelers Fest will feature food, vendors, and more. The Steelers will also be bringing their fair share to the party, including appearances from Steely McBeam and the Steelers Drumline.

