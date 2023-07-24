It is almost time for the Steelers to make their annual migration to the St. Vincent College campus, and that means it is nearly time for Steelers Fest to return once again to Legion-Keener Park in downtown Latrobe. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and run all the way through 5 p.m. Aug. 4 when the gates at Latrobe Memorial Stadium open for the annual Friday Night Lights practice.
Steelers Fest will feature food, vendors, and more. The Steelers will also be bringing their fair share to the party, including appearances from Steely McBeam and the Steelers Drumline.
A highlight of the day of Steelers-related festivities will be autograph opportunities with two-time Super Bowl champions Chris Hoke and Charlie Batch. Hoke will be available from 3-4 p.m. and Batch will follow him from 4-5 p.m.
Batch and Hoke both played together on the Steelers from 2002-2011. Hoke, a nose tackle, played his entire career with the Steelers; he was a contributor on the talented defenses that won two Super Bowls. Batch served as a reliable backup quarterback for the team for nearly a decade and is the third longest tenured quarterback in team history, only behind Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger.
“People come from all over to attend,” said Chamber of Commerce President Briana Tomack. The event in its current form is a revitalization and expansion on past events, “It originally was a small event that they held out in the field in St. Vincent… when the Chamber took it over we moved it into the downtown area.” said Tomack. Now Steelers Fest serves as a way to extend the excitement from the Friday Night Lights practice out into the community.
Steelers fest is a free event, but to get into the Friday Night Lights you will need a ticket. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Steelers Fest and at the stadium throughout the day. Admission for children under 5 is free.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
