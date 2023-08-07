Several hours before the Steelers Friday Night Lights practice was open, let alone begin, the party had already started in Legion-Keener Park in downtown Latrobe.
The festival served as a precursor for the record-setting crowd that filled Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights. While some people chose to wait in line at the stadium, many chose to spend their time enjoying all of the fun that Steelers Fest had to offer.
The event, put on by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, had Steelers fans’ excitement raising exponentially before the team had even made the bus ride from St. Vincent to Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
There was truly something for everyone. Local vendors, food and plenty of Steelers-related activities were available for fans to enjoy.
The Steelers brought plenty of excitement themselves before the practice. Bringing in the Steelers drum line, inflatable football drills and an entire area dedicated to youth football.
Even though the current roster of Steelers players was still at SVC, a couple of former Steeler greats made appearances to sign autographs for fans. Super Bowl champions Chris Hoke and Charlie Batch each saw long lines of fans waiting to meet them.
Batch’s fans showed a little extra dedication by waiting in line through some untimely rain to meet the former Steelers quarterback, but even the rain struggled to dampen the spirits of the many Steelers fans having a good time.
Many were just excited to see the event return. It had been several years since the Steelers successfully orchestrated their Friday Night Lights event, with the pandemic putting the event on hold, and weather being a factor more recently.
This time, the rain was short-lived. It did just enough to cool off the hot summer air to help create a perfect environment for Steelers football and fun.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
