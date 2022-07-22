There are many questions as the Pittsburgh Steelers return to St. Vincent College July 26 for the 55th time.
Who will step up to fill the open quarterback spot with Ben Roethlisberger retiring in the offseason? Will it be Mason Rudolph, the offseason pickup Mitchell Trubisky or the Steelers’ first-round draft pick, and Pitt alumnus, Kenny Pickett? Will the offseason additions of Myles Jack, Levi Wallace and Larry Ogunjobi help booster a defense that was in need of some propping up after the 2021 season?
And there are other questions, but one thing that is without question is the Terrible Towels will be returning to the fields of St. Vincent this summer for the first time since 2019.
It has been three years since the team has reported to the college for training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp is set to run from July 26, with the arrival of players, to its conclusion on Aug. 19.
In a press release, Art Rooney II, Steelers president, said, “We are very excited to return to St. Vincent College for our training camp later this summer. We always appreciate the support from St. Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”
The Rev. Paul Taylor, president of St. Vincent College, also released a statement saying, “For more than five decades, St. Vincent College has proudly partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we are glad to have them back on campus after a two-year hiatus. It’s great for St. Vincent and for the entire community. We look forward to their return this summer.”
Rooney further elaborated on the return to St. Vincent College in a video posted to the Steelers’ official website.
“I envision it to being pretty close to what it has always been,” Rooney said. “It has been a great setup, mostly for our fans; they love it up there. We are anxious to get back up there and give our fans the chance to get up close and personal with our players and team. It has always been the best part about it.
“We’ve had a pretty good track record coming out of St. Vincent since we’ve been going up there, so that doesn’t hurt. But like I said before, our fans just love it. It is a great atmosphere. It is great for families. It is free of course ... the whole community up there in Latrobe gets behind everything and we will have our Friday night lights workout at some point over there. There are a lot of great pieces to it that we are anxious to get back to.”
