Steelers - Mason Rudolph

Right, Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph finds a hole and runs for a gain during practice at the 2019 training camp. Rudolph will compete with first-round pick, and Pitt alumnus, Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback spot left open by the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger during the 2022 camp at St. Vincent. Left bottom, the serenity of St. Vincent College will take a hiatus from July 26 until the camp breaks on Aug. 19. Right bottom, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward poses with some fans during the 2019 training camp.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTOS

There are many questions as the Pittsburgh Steelers return to St. Vincent College July 26 for the 55th time.

Who will step up to fill the open quarterback spot with Ben Roethlisberger retiring in the offseason? Will it be Mason Rudolph, the offseason pickup Mitchell Trubisky or the Steelers’ first-round draft pick, and Pitt alumnus, Kenny Pickett? Will the offseason additions of Myles Jack, Levi Wallace and Larry Ogunjobi help booster a defense that was in need of some propping up after the 2021 season?

