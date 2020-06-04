The National Football League said on Tuesday that teams wouldn't be able hold summer training camps at off-site locations.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the news with a statement by team president Art Rooney II.
"We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at St. Vincent College," Rooney said. "But we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year.
"We look forward to returning to training camp at St. Vincent College in 2021."
All 32 teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which means the Steelers won't report to St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year. They will instead conduct summer workouts at their UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
The Steelers reported to St. Vincent College for the 54th consecutive year in 2019, a streak that started quietly at the Unity Township college in 1966. The Steelers' camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers' camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.