The Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Vincent are expecting a big Saturday turnout for the first Saturday practice of the young training camp season.
And there will be plenty for fans to do at training camp, from watching the players practice to experiencing the Steeler Experience to game and other activities.
“There will be a lot of activities up there for fans this year,” Ryan Huzjak, vice president of sales and marketing for the Steelers said. “Some of them will be similar to (past camps), some will be new. Our pro shop is relocating (to training camp), so there will be things to shop for in terms of the latest Steelers gear.”
Saturday, the Steelers are participating in a league-wide celebration of all 32 teams being back at training camp.
“This Saturday, we are calling it ‘Back Together Saturday,’ Huzjak said. “It is a league-wide platform that we are excited about celebrating with all 32 teams back on the practice fields. On that day, we will have an announcement for our Hall of Honors class for this season. We are expecting a big crowd on Saturday. Everything will be open. It will be a way to get the weekend practices officially kicked off.”
In addition to Saturday’s activities, Huzjak highlighted some of the other things that the Steelers have planned for fans.
“In the Steelers Experience area, we are going to have a Steelers legend in that area every day. It will give fans photo opportunities,” he said. “On July 29 and 30, we are going to have the Pittsburgh Knights onsite and they are going to do a game and have a meet-and-greet with a Steelers legend and a Madden Pro for a gaming, interactive experience. We have some cool things, I would just encourage people to check out steelers.com and the ‘Training Camp Central’ page for any information that they will need if they are thinking about attending camp.”
One thing new to the training camp being at St. Vincent this year is the need to obtain mobile tickets to attend camp. And while the mobile tickets are new to St. Vincent, they are not new to Steeler fans who attended any of the past practices held in Pittsburgh due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the NFL.
“We understand that it is change and it is different. It is free, it is just a chance to, for lack of a better term, RSVP. It allows us to prepare. The last couple of years we’ve had free mobile tickets for our practices at the stadium,” Huzjak said. “So, it is not entirely new for training camp. It is new for our practices at St. Vincent. So, the fans that have attended the last couple of years have downloaded free tickets in this manner to come to the stadium.”
The mobile tickets are easy to obtain. Simply head to steelers.com and from the “Training Camp Central” portal, select “Secure Tickets,” which will transfer one to Ticketmaster’s site where fans simply select the day they want to attend. They will then be prompted to sign up for the NFL Ticket Exchange which will secure the tickets for that particular day’s practice.
It is not a cumbersome process and it is one that will, as Huzjak says, help refine the whole experience for fans at training camp.
“I think the real advantage that it provides is now we have a direct communication platform,” he said. “For those who have been at practice before, you know there are lightning delays, other delays or changes to the schedule, by having folks register and having a mobile ticket it gives us the opportunity to communicate with them directly. And let them know if there are changes to the schedule. It also allows us to understand how many people we can expect to have on any given practice, so we can plan things like staffing and interactive areas. Things that help us prepare for that type of crowd we can expect on any given day.”
The switch over to mobile ticketing has been a rather smooth one, but they are ready to address any issues that might arise.
“We have had no issues with downloads,” Huzjak said. “Wednesday (was) the first day we were testing out the entry process to camp. We are going to make sure it is smooth to everybody. There will not be long lines. It won’t be any different than entering previously. We are going to scan the tickets quickly. If there are issues, we will address those and move people through the lines quickly.”
And for those fans looking to come out for this first weekend practice, Huzjak emphasizes that fans can best prepare for their trip to St. Vincent by simply going to the Steelers official website.
“The best place for fans to go to check it out is steelers.com,” he said. “There is a list, including the schedule and all the FAQs on training camp are at steelers.com. There is a button on there where they can go to a location called ‘Training Camp Central.’ There is a map, there are questions, there is a schedule of events, information on ticketing and everything that you would want to know.”
A rainy Thursday
At camp Thursday, rain and more rain were on the menu.
A line of heavy rain paused practice for a bit and forced the teams over to the turf field at St. Vincent instead of the grass fields.
But practice persisted even if it did not make it to the grass of Chuck Noll Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the water’s half full approach to the rainy environment Thursday.
“It was a really good developmental day for us,” he said. “I love the uncertainty of the weather. It forces us to be light on our feet and adaptable. It challenges from a mindset standpoint. It is just opportunities to teach and to learn, and for guys to display their football character and their enthusiasm and passion for the game in spite of whatever adversity the elements of the game might present. We are appreciative of it. When the weather is less than ideal, it is a great opportunity for defenders to ball search. It is a great opportunity for offensive guys to focus on ball security and making routine plays. There are some coaching points to look at what transpired, but all-in-all days like today are good because they provide that platform to grow.”
He did lightly address the brief dustup between center Mason Cole and linebacker Robert Spillane that happened after Spillane intercepted a Mitch Trubisky pass and Cole chased him down in defensive player territory. As the defense celebrated the pickoff, there was some pushing in the scrum.
“We are in camp and it is part of development, and doing so appropriately and so displaying that passion and using those displays as an opportunity to teach and learn,” Tomlin said.
And while, no, he didn’t announce a starting quarterback, Tomlin did address the opportunities that wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin are getting with Diontae Johnson getting limited practice at camp.
“They are doing a really good job,” he said. “They are getting an opportunity to get some reps. There are some mistakes, but that is part of the process. They did not make the same mistake twice ... When they are less than certain, they still play at full speed. I think those are certain things that you look for at the wide receiver position. They are getting the opportunity to learn those lessons and display their skills.”
