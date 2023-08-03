The Steelers are back in pads, and they’re back into the ultimate grind that is preparing for an NFL season. Their Wednesday practice marked the second in a row for the team and was the second of five straight days, and one night, of practice.

Overall, Wednesday’s practice was a little lighter on contact than Tuesday’s. The heaviest contact was reserved for the linemen in team drills, while the ball carriers were often just wrapped up and not fully taken to the ground.

