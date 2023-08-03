The Steelers are back in pads, and they’re back into the ultimate grind that is preparing for an NFL season. Their Wednesday practice marked the second in a row for the team and was the second of five straight days, and one night, of practice.
Overall, Wednesday’s practice was a little lighter on contact than Tuesday’s. The heaviest contact was reserved for the linemen in team drills, while the ball carriers were often just wrapped up and not fully taken to the ground.
As it is most days, the seven shots period was one of the more intense periods of the day, and after a close battle on Tuesday, the defense took care of things on Wednesday. Tuesday saw Najee Harris get two carries up the middle, whereas Wednesday the offense’s approach was much more through the air.
The first play saw Kenny Pickett look toward Diontae Johnson, but Johnson couldn’t get his hands on it; cornerback Patrick Peterson was in position to likely keep Johnson short of the goal line even if he had caught it. On the second play, Pickett went in the direction of George Pickens, who made a nice catch, but the NFL referees on hand said that he was out of bounds.
The very next play Pickett went back to Pickens, but a bad throw or a miscommunication saw the ball sail over his head out of bounds. When lining up for the next play the Steelers offense was called for a false start, with Chukwuma Okorafor being the culprit; he was called for a pair of false starts on the day. With the air attack not being as successful as they would have liked it to be, the offense turned to the ground, giving the ball to Anthony McFarland Jr. who was ultimately stopped short of the goal line. That ended the number one offense’s attempts, and it was the defense that kept them out of the endzone all four times, securing the win early.
Still, the other three downs were played, and it was Mitch Trubisky who helped the offense get on the board for the first time, finding rookie tight end Darnell Washington for the touchdown. Washington has had a solid two days of work after putting the pads on for the first time. The next play it was once again Trubisky making things happen; he rolled out and found Gunner Olszewski for the second straight touchdown for the offense.
Even though the offense couldn’t win the session, pride was on the line as they lined up for the final rep, but this time Trubisky’s magic ran out, and his pass intended for Calvin Austin III was incomplete. That final play brought the defense’s total to five as they took the period 5-2.
After that first team session, the Steelers settled into some more positional work. The linebackers were working on covering the running backs in passing situations, and there were some interesting battles there. The one player who stood out the most was McFarland Jr. who blew past the defenders with his speed. One rep he was matched up against his defensive counterpart, Kwon Alexander who for the time being also wears number 26, and McFarland Jr. used his speed to get massive separation and catch the ball, and waltz into the endzone for an easy score. He did this to the defenders about three times over the course of the period. If that level of play from McFarland Jr. continues, look for the Steelers to try to create some matchup advantages with him in games to create a similar result.
Starter Harris looked good as well, often going against the defense’s top linebackers in Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts; he made a catch deep down the field while pinned to the sideline by linebacker Tanner Muse, who was in a solid position. Harris also showed some fearlessness, going over the middle a couple of times and making tough grabs with the man draped all over him.
Continuing the skill guys that had a good day of practice, Johnson looked locked in. He displayed a high level of concentration, making an effort to make sure he was getting two feet in along the sideline with the NFL referees watching.
Austin III also got in on the action, going deep on a ball from Trubisky. Austin III missed all of last season after suffering a foot injury. Despite not yet playing a regular season game, Austin III appears to have a sizable role within the Steelers offense. His quickness and home run threat is something that the Steelers have needed, and Austin III has a good shot at filling that role.
There has also been some shuffling of players as the coaches want to see different groupings get some reps together. Inside linebacker Mark Robinson got a couple of reps with the first-team defense today. Mark Robinson faces a crowded linebacker room but has still made a push to see playing time. Safety Kenny Robinson has been taking advantage of the absence of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee as he has seen a lot of reps with the first-team defense. He has undoubtedly boosted his stock with his ability to make plays from the back end so far during camp.
In the battle between Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones, things still seem to be leaning toward Moore Jr. for the time being. Jones has rotated in within the first-team offense, but it has not been a consistent factor, whereas Moore Jr. has taken the majority of the reps at left tackle, even showcasing some flexibility, playing both tackle positions.
Speaking of flexibility, one player to keep an eye out for is offensive lineman Nate Herbig. Nate, the older brother of Nick, has played guard and center so far in camp, and with there being no clear answer as to who will be the primary backup to current center Mason Cole, it could be a way for Nate Herbig to potentially boost his value to the team.
NOTES
With the previously mentioned grind of training camp, there are bound to be bumps and bruises. During Wednesday’s practice, several players were a little slow to get up after a play or drill, but nothing new of severity seemed to take play.
After being carted off the field yesterday rookie cornerback Corey Trice Jr. was placed on the injured reserve list, ending his rookie season before it could really begin. It is an incredibly tough blow for Trice Jr. who fell in the draft partly due to concerns over his injury history. Mike Tomlin confirmed Wednesday that it was a “severe knee injury” for Trice Jr.
With Trice Jr. done for the season, the Steelers brought in two new defensive backs to help fill the room. Safety Trenton Thompson and cornerback Isaiah Dunn both joined the team for their first appearance during Wednesday’s practice.
Running back Darius Haggans has had some trouble holding on to the football the past couple of days, so he was seen carrying around a football even when not actively participating. Ball security is a massive part of what running backs do, and it might be what would make a coach the angriest. Last year running back Jaylen Warren had to undergo a similar treatment, and it worked out all right for him.
Lastly, a special shoutout to offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who took the time to come over and compliment my mustache. Imaginary bonus points to him for the compliment.
