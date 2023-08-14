Winning is always a good thing, but the Steelers are not going to dwell on their 27-17 preseason win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for long. “We had an opportunity to review the tape, analyze our performance in a professional way, and allowed that to set a trajectory for this upcoming week’s work individually and collectively. Then we came out and worked on the grass.” said coach Mike Tomlin after practice.
That preseason victory had a lot of good performances for the Steelers, but now all eyes are once again looking ahead as the team looks toward this week’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills and onwards toward the regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
So, the team was back to iron sharpening iron at SVC on Sunday. Fresh off a clean performance in Tampa Bay the Steelers offense found more of a challenge in their own defense during the 7-shots period.
The defense jumped out to a quick lead after Kenny Pickett’s first three passes all fell incomplete. His first pass was intended for Dionate Johnson, but the defense was there to break it up. Pickett’s next two passes were each off the mark.
The starting offense did finally manage to punch the ball into the endzone on its fourth attempt with a handoff to Anthony McFarland Jr. surging up the middle for the score. McFarland Jr. is one of the Steelers players who found the endzone in Tampa Bay.
With the defense leading 3-1, Mitch Trubisky came in to try and bring things back for the offense. Things started off well as Trubisky found Gunner Olszewski off of a play-action fake that froze the defense. Suddenly, the offense was only trailing by one score after failing on their first three attempts.
Looking to even the score Trubisky targeted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, but it was good coverage from Luq Barcoo that prevented the connection from happening, securing the win for the defense in the process.
With nothing but pride on the line, Trubisky went back to Dez Fitzpatrick, but this time the two were able to connect for the score, bringing the final score to 4-3 in favor of the defense.
Later in the day, after some doubts that the Kendrick Green fullback experiment was over, Green once again lined up in the backfield during a team run period. After a shaky performance in Tampa Bay, Green stayed with the offensive linemen during an individual period, instead of going off with the ball-carriers as he had been doing. Once again a pass was thrown in his direction, and Green made the most of the opportunity, delivering a fierce stiff-arm to James Pierre as he rumbled for roughly 20 yards, much to the delight of the crowd.
After playing a large portion of the game in Tampa Bay, there were some mixed reviews about cornerback Pierre. He delivered with a solid practice back in Latrobe. He rose up and snatched an interception on a pass from Trubisky.
On the very next play Pierre should have added another interception to his camp total. The pass went off of Olszewski’s fingertips and it was floating in the air for Pierre to grab, but his fingertips became the second pair in a row that the ball bounced off of. Pierre was clearly upset with himself for missing the play. Those are the types of plays that defenses need to capitalize on, especially at the NFL level.
Despite only being a couple of days removed from playing in a game environment, the physicality was not lacking at the first practice after returning to Latrobe. Tomlin watched closely as the offensive and defensive lines were going through one-on-ones.
In what was probably his best day of practice, Broderick Jones looked very strong in the drill, taking care of both DeMarvin Leal and Nick Herbig. The matchup against Nick Herbig specifically was an exciting one to watch as the pair faced off several times with Jones getting the overall advantage.
Nick Herbig is coming off a strong performance against the Buccaneers. For a while it looked as if he might not play, but eventually the younger Herbig entered the game and made his presence felt. He has shown off his pass-rushing proficiency throughout camp, and he made sure that it translated to the field. By the time things were finished Nick Herbig finished with 1.5 sacks in his Steelers debut, “I feel like I was born to be a Steeler, I’m supposed to be here wearing that black and gold. I feel that black and gold running through my veins” Nick Herbig said after the game.
After the period of one-on-ones, only one period of practice remained. The coaches worked to set the stage for the two minute drill. The ball was placed at midfield, the offense had 1:18 on the clock and one timeout to work with.
The Pickett-led offense started slow, with Pickett scrambling toward the sideline on the first play, but Tomlin kept the clock running to force the issue with his offense. Pickett then found a couple of check-downs to Allen Robinson and Najee Harris.
Pickett then looked a little farther down field and threw a pass in the direction of George Pickens, but it sailed incomplete, finally stopping the clock with just 19 seconds remaining.
After the incompletion Pickett went right back to Pickens, but this time they connected for a sizable gain that moved the offense to the edge of the redzone. Pickens couldn’t get out of bounds on the play, forcing offensive coordinator Matt Canada to use the timeout with just 13 seconds on the clock.
Coming out of the timeout the offense had the advantage, Pickett targeted Allen Robinson, who came down with a diving catch in the endzone to end the drive. As the offense was celebrating the clock was frozen at 8 seconds, meaning they would have had at most two more attempts if Allen Robinson couldn’t come down with the touchdown.
The Trubisky led offense kept the offensive hot streak going when they took over. Trubisky moved the team down in chunks, with passes to Darnell Washington and Olszewski getting the ball inside the 30 after just two plays.
On the next play Trubisky went back toward Olszewski, but the pass fell incomplete, stopping the clock. Trubisky once again looked toward Olszewski, this time connecting to bring the offense into the redzone.
Finally, Trubisky went back to the only other receiver he targeted, lobbing a pass up for Washington in the endzone. As he often does, Washington went up and got the ball to secure the score and end the practice.
NOTES
The lines at SVC were much shorter with several players nursing different ailments after the preseason opener. Rookie Keeanu Benton had a strong performance in the Tampa Bay heat, but he left the game with an ankle injury; Tomlin mentioned him to be day-to-day.
Similarly linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and defensive back Duke Dawson were both present but not practicing after getting dinged up in the preseason game. Them being around is a good sign that both players are expected to be back sooner rather than later.
After getting injured against the Buccaneers, linebacker Chapelle Russell was waived and linebacker Forrest Rhyne was picked up in his place. Rhyne made his debut on Sunday wearing number 46.
Going down during Sunday’s practice was lineman Nate Herbig with a shoulder injury. Tomlin said that he will be evaluated.
After missing the preseason opener Larry Ogunjobi was seen in a walking boot on Sunday.
Cameron Heyward was present in Tampa but was held out of the game as a veteran. He was missing from practice on Sunday, Tomlin saying that he was held out with an illness rather than any sort of injury concern.
Former Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix was back in Latrobe on Sunday visiting the team. He brought with him a crowd of high school football players from Reynoldsburg High School in central Ohio, my neck of the woods prior to moving to Latrobe.
