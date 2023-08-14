Winning is always a good thing, but the Steelers are not going to dwell on their 27-17 preseason win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for long. “We had an opportunity to review the tape, analyze our performance in a professional way, and allowed that to set a trajectory for this upcoming week’s work individually and collectively. Then we came out and worked on the grass.” said coach Mike Tomlin after practice.

That preseason victory had a lot of good performances for the Steelers, but now all eyes are once again looking ahead as the team looks toward this week’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills and onwards toward the regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

