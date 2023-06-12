Pittsburgh Steelers officials have announced the schedule for the team’s 2023 training camp, set to take place from late July through mid-August at St. Vincent College in Unity Township.
Players are scheduled to report to the campus Wednesday, July 26. The team’s first public practice is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
The Steelers will practice under the lights Friday, Aug. 4, at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, admission to public practices is free but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders and wait list members will be offered first priority via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, Tuesday, June 27. Remaining tickets for the public will be available via Ticketmaster at noon.
- Thursday, July 27, 1:55 p.m.
- Friday, July 28, 1:55 p.m.
- Saturday, July 29, 1:55 p.m.
- Sunday, July 30, 1:55 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1:55 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1:55 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 3, 1:55 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. (Memorial Stadium)
- Saturday, Aug. 5, 1:55 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 6, 1:55 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1:55 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1:55 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. (preseason game at Tampa Bay)
- Sunday, Aug. 13, 1:55 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, 1:55 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1:55 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.