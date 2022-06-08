The Steelers announced their schedule for this year’s return to training camp at St. Vincent via a tweet this morning.
The team will return to St. Vincent for a 55th season, and for the first time since 2019, when they take the field this summer.
The team’s training camp schedule starts with the first of 18 practices being held on Wednesday, July 27, at 1:55 p.m. at SVC.
Admission to practices at St. Vincent is free, but fans must have a ticket to enter, which is new for this year.
Mobile tickets will be encouraged for quickest and most secure entry into camp.
Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on Monday, June 27.
Season ticket holders will first be offered tickets at 10 a.m., with remaining tickets for the public available at noon.
Some other Training Camp schedule highlights include:
- The Steelers first practice in pads will be on Monday, Aug. 1, the first time the team will put on the pads since the end of the 2021 season.
- The team’s annual “Friday Night Lights” will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
- The Steelers will hold their last open practice on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The full training camp schedule:
Steelers 2022 Training Camp Schedule
Tues., July 26 — All players report
Wednesday, July 27 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public) *Thursday,
July 28 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public) *
Friday, July 29 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public) *
Saturday, July 30 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public) *
Sunday, July 31 — No Practice
Mon., Aug. 1 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Tues., Aug. 2 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Wed., Aug. 3 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Thurs., Aug. 4 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Fri., Aug. 5 — 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to public)
Sat., Aug. 6 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Sun., Aug. 7 — No Practice
Mon., Aug. 8 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Tues., Aug. 9 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Wed., Aug. 10 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Thurs., Aug. 11 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Fri., Aug. 12 — Practice Closed to the Public
Sat., Aug. 13 — Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. — KDKA-TV)
Sunday, Aug. 14 — No practice
Mon., Aug. 15 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Tues., Aug. 16 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Wed., Aug. 17 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Thurs., Aug. 18 — 1:55 p.m. (Open to public)
Fri., Aug. 19 — Break Camp
*Indicates helmets only. The schedule is subject to change.
