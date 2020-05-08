The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to appear in four nationally-televised primetime regular-season games in 2020, highlighted by the franchise’s first-ever Thanksgiving home game.
The Steelers will play host to the Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26 — on Thanksgiving — on NBC, as the NFL released the 2020 scheduled on Thursday.
Pittsburgh has played eight times on Thanksgiving, but each previous contest took place outside of Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 28-7, on Nov. 24, 2016, their last Thanksgiving appearance.
Pittsburgh will also make two appearances on Monday Night Football, which extends the Steelers streak to 16 consecutive years with at least one Monday Night Football game. The Steelers will kick-off their regular season on Monday Night Football at the New York Giants in Week 1, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 14 on ESPN. The Steelers will also travel to the Cincinnati Bengals for a Monday Night Football contest in Week 15 on Dec. 21.
The Steelers’ other nationally-televised primetime game is scheduled for Sunday Night Football at the Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., Dec. 13, on NBC in Week 14. The Steelers’ bye week is scheduled for Week 8, on Nov. 1.
The Steelers will play their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20 against Denver at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a game that’s scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick.
They have home games against Houston (Sept. 27), Philadelphia (Oct. 11), Cleveland (Oct. 18), Cincinnati (Nov. 15), Baltimore (Nov. 26), Washington (Dec. 6) and Indianapolis on Dec. 27. The Steelers have road games against the New York Giants (Sept. 14), Tennessee (Oct. 4), Baltimore (Oct. 25), Dallas (Nov. 8), Jacksonville (Nov. 22), Buffalo (Dec. 13), Cincinnati (Dec. 21) and Cleveland on Jan. 3.
The NFL also confirmed the schedule for the Steelers’ appearance in the annual Hall of Fame game, as well as the date and time of one of Pittsburgh’s four 2020 preseason games. The Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys will play, 8:20 p.m. on NBC, Thursday, Aug. 6 in the Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Pittsburgh will also host the New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The exact dates and times of the team’s three remaining preseason games – against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at home, along with games at the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers — have yet to be announced.
Flexible scheduling will be used in Weeks 11-to-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-to-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-to-16, the schedule lists games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC, and only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved into Sunday night, at which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.
A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before games in Weeks 11-to-16 and at least six days prior to Week 17. Flexible scheduling does not apply to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.
———
Pittsburgh Steelers 2020
Preseason Schedule
Hall of Fame Game: Thursday, Aug. 6, vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. (in Canton, Ohio)
Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay, time, date TBD
Week 2: Sun. Aug. 23, vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Week 3: at New York Jets, time, date TBD
Week 4: at Carolina, time, date TBD
———
Pittsburgh Steelers 2020
Regular Season Schedule
Week 1: Mon., Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Week 2: Sun., Sept. 20 vs. Denver
Week 3: Sun., Sept. 27 vs. Houston
Week 4: Sun., Oct. 4 at Tennessee
Week 5: Sun., Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia
Week 6: Sun. Oct. 18: vs. Cleveland
Week 7: Sun., Oct. 25 at Baltimore
BYE WEEK
Week 9: Sun., Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Week 10: Sun., Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati
Week 11: Sun., Nov. 22 at Jacksonville
Week 12: Thurs., Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Week 13: Sun., Dec. 6 vs. Washington
Week 14: Sun., Dec. 13 at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Week 15: Mon., Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Week 16: Sun., Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis
Week 17: Sun., Jan. 3 at Cleveland
* All regular-season games 1 p.m. unless noted
