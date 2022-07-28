It was the first day of practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers in front of fans at St. Vincent and the weather cooperated for the most part Wednesday. It was cooler, but still humid and fans and players dodged raindrops for the nearly 90-minute practice.
It is very early in the process of coaches and players getting to know each other and the system for any major news or developments to take place.
It was something that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed in his press conference after the first practice of the new season wrapped up.
And right off the bat, he was, jokingly, asked if he had decided on a starting quarterback.
“I’m not, but ask me tomorrow,” Tomlin joked back to reporters.
“When you get into a setting like this where you have 90 guys to get to know, I’ve just learned over the course of time to look at it from the perspective of those that get increased rep opportunities,” Tomlin said in response to why some of the younger players were getting more reps Wednesday. “And, boy, do we have some young guys in that position that will take advantage of some of those opportunities.”
But returning to the focus of many that being who will start at QB, will it be Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett or Chris Oladokun, Tomlin did add, “I saw good work and attentiveness and good communication. We are crawling. I can tell you guys some things, but it is the early portion of the process … They’ll continue to write their stories and sort themselves out.”
Mainly Tomlin talked about those “intangible” things that the fans bring to the training camp experience and what an integral part they play.
“Really excited about getting started today,” he said. “This team developmental process and doing it in this environment in front of our fans just makes it doubly special. I’ve been coming here a long time, it is not something that I take for granted. It is something that is appreciated. (The fans) presence aids in the team’s development. It is fun and the competition component of what it is that we are doing, we are appreciative and hope they keep coming out. We will keep coming out with the intention of working to get better. There is a lot to teach and learn. I could go on and on about what I saw. Just rest assured that it was a good start and we have miles to go.”
