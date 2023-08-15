The Steelers roster is beginning to take shape. While the roster is still nowhere near the 53-player requirement, the likely members of that initial squad are becoming clearer and clearer as the Steelers continue to practice and play their preseason games.

While it is impossible to know with complete certainty, it is possible to make an educated prediction as to who will be on the Steelers come week one.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.