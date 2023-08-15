The Steelers roster is beginning to take shape. While the roster is still nowhere near the 53-player requirement, the likely members of that initial squad are becoming clearer and clearer as the Steelers continue to practice and play their preseason games.
While it is impossible to know with complete certainty, it is possible to make an educated prediction as to who will be on the Steelers come week one.
QUARTERBACKS: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph
Against all odds, the Steelers returned the same quarterback room as last season, but this time they don’t have to answer nearly as many questions. Pickett is the unquestioned starter of the group this time around after he took over the reins from Trubisky midway through last season.
Trubisky returns, but this year he is solidified as the number two on the depth chart. After being signed as the starter last year he has taken a back seat to Pickett. Looks more comfortable in the system this year and the Steelers should feel confident in his abilities as a backup should the need arise.
Rudolph was the unlikeliest of the three to return, but he learned that the grass might not always be greener and opted to return to the Steelers for another season as the third-string quarterback.
That leaves Tanner Morgan as the odd man out in the group, but he still projects as a potential practice squad option.
RUNNING BACKS: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.
Harris is coming into year three of his career completely healthy and with a revamped offensive line. This season could be the best yet for the young running back as the offense will likely become more confident in their identity, with Harris being a big part of that.
Warren returns after being a long shot to make the roster last year who turned into a offensive regular by the time the season ended last year. This year he should see regular snaps behind Harris. Warren figures to have an important role to play both in the offense and on special teams due to his relentless effort.
McFarland Jr. was the one with the most to prove this training camp, and it seems like he has been up to the challenge. McFarland has been dangerous with the ball in his hands all throughout camp; he also found the endzone in the Steelers’ preseason debut. After Alfonzo Graham went down with an injury early in camp odds were in McFarland Jr.’s favor, but his performance would have likely solidified his spot regardless.
TIGHT ENDS: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington
Freiermuth has taken a step forward in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers and this year figures to be more of the same. Muth, as he’s affectionately known, has the potential to break out and become one of the very best tight ends in the entire NFL this season.
The grilling to Freiermuth’s chilling comes in the form of Gentry. The pair have grown close off the field, but Gentry is no slouch on the field. He isn’t as much of a downfield weapon as Freiermuth, but his blocking and steady hands are still plenty valuable to the team.
Connor Heyward is technically a tight end, but he doesn’t fit in one position group very well. He figures to be the Steelers fullback following the departure of Derek Watt, and throughout training camp, he has lined up as a true running back taking handoffs in the backfield. The younger Heyward figures to see the field in a variety of ways this season.
Last but certainly not least is Mount Washington himself. The rookie has seemingly limitless potential, but for now, his most likely route to playing time is as a blocker and redzone threat. He can use his massive size to create problems for defenders and his tremendous strength to run them over at the line of scrimmage. With no true fullback on the roster, the Steelers can afford to keep four tight ends.
WIDE RECEIVERS: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, Miles Boykin
Despite some healthy competition in the group, the resulting receiver room ends up full of expected names. Johnson is the longest-tenured and most established of the group. Last season Johnson was held without a touchdown for the entire season, this year that figures to change.
Pickens is on the verge of becoming an NFL superstar. While he is known for his acrobatic catches, Pickens has refined his game and is a much more well-rounded player coming into this season. With an offense that is looking for big plays and a quarterback who has complete trust in him, Pickens could be in line for a huge 2023 season.
Robinson is the veteran of the group. Acquired by trade in the offseason Robinson has been everything the Steelers have wanted him to be. He comes in and takes care of business. He should be a reliable target for Pickett this season and brings valuable experience and leadership to a group that, outside of Johnson, is extremely young.
Austin III has proved to be an electric playmaker in training camp, and that is what the Steelers need him to be. He missed the entirety of his rookie season last year with a foot injury, so he is now getting his first real chance to be a difference-maker. In the preseason opener, Austin III scored on a pass from Rudolph that was longer than any touchdown the team scored last year and looked dangerous whenever the ball was in his hands. If he can keep that momentum going into the season the Steelers will have another legitimate weapon on their hands.
Olszewski, White and Boykin round out the receiver group. The three have proven to be mostly dependable when called upon in addition to all three of them playing key roles on special teams. It was difficult to leave out Dez Fitzpatrick, but he appears to be the odd man out as things sit now.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Nate Herbig
This is where things got really difficult. The surprise name missing from the list is guard Kevin Dotson, it ultimately came down to Dotson and Anderson, but Anderson’s versatility is too valuable to try and sneak onto the practice squad.
The starting offensive line appears to remain mostly unchanged from last season. The only addition that I foresee is Seumalo replacing Dotson. For now, Moore Jr. is leading the battle between himself and first-round pick Jones, shaky performances by Moore Jr. will likely see him lose that job, but for now, it’s his. Cole, Daniels and Okorafor all return, but the trio has looked significantly more comfortable in their second year of playing with one another.
Among the reserves you’ll find the odd man out in the left tackle job, and for now, that is Jones. Whoever that is will be the Steelers top reserve tackle. Herbig projects as both the top backup for guard and center, comfortably winning out the backup center job from Kendrick Green. As previously mentioned, Anderson’s versatility is too valuable to let go. He already played multiple positions in the Steelers preseason opener, and he played all five offensive line positions in college at Maryland, so theoretically he could play anywhere in a pinch.
That brings the offensive total to 25, with an additional 25 on defense plus three specialists, bringing the Steelers to their final 53. Stay tuned for the defense and specialists prediction!
