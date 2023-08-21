The Steelers have hit the field in Pittsburgh and have left the fields at St. Vincent behind for another season.
Many players have put forth solid performances throughout training camp and the Steelers first two preseason games, but only 53 can claim their spot on the opening day roster.
Last week was the offense, this time around, the defensive players and specialists will get put under the microscope to see who the likely faces will be after cut-down day.
SPECIALISTS: Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Pressley Harvin III
No surprises here. The three Steelers specialists from last season will all more than likely return for another season with the team, but that is not without facing some competition.
Punter Harvin III was under the most threat, with the team claiming Braden Mann from waivers to be his competition, but throughout camp it was Harvin III who showed off the superior leg.
Boswell looked as solid as ever in Latrobe; he has plenty of NFL experience and has looked far more consistent than rookie B.T. Potter.
Lastly, it is hard to gauge how steep a long-snapping competition is, but there is no reason to believe that Kuntz’s job is in danger.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts, Breiden Fehoko
A lot of names on this list are very expected. Cam Heyward is a potential future hall of famer whenever he decides to stop playing football. Hopefully that isn’t anytime soon, as the elder Heyward brother has continued to play at a high level year after year.
Ogunjobi figures to be another staple beside Cam Heyward. He played well last season, so the team rewarded him with a nice contract this offseason. He is in the process of recovering from a camp injury, but if he’s healthy he’ll be on the field.
The next grouping of guys are on the younger end, and will see some play but are also still developing and working on their game while being backups and rotational pieces. Benton has flashed in a really good way in the preseason, and Leal has shown the versatility to do a lot of different things in the Steelers defense. Loudermilk has slowly come along since being drafted, but he’ll have to show some more growth in games if he wants to stick around beyond the season.
The final two round out the group as solid veteran players. Fehoko doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher, but that won’t be his job as he is a very capable run stuffer. Watts will likely slot in a similar way, but he does have a little more utility as a rusher.
LINEBACKERS: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Markus Golden, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson
The most tense competition will come at the back-end of this position group as guys fight to try and prove their worth to force themselves in, but for now there is a good chance that the Steelers will opt for four inside backers and four outside backers like they did to open the season last year.
Watt and Highsmith highlight the group on the edge. The depth outside of them last year was concerning, but the additions of Nick Herbig and Golden should ease that concern. Nick Herbig has looked like a gem in the Steelers two preseason games to this point and could force his way onto the field in meaningful snaps.
On the inside the group looks significantly different than last season. Holcomb should lead the way, but expect all four to play. Alexander brings high energy and athleticism to the group alongside Holcomb. Robinson and Roberts project as slightly more traditional big-body linebackers who will attack the run.
No matter who the Steelers end up going with, the linebackers are deep and will force the team to make some difficult decisions.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damonte Kazee, Keanu Neal, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew
Another group that has had some pretty heavy turnover, but it projects as a good thing. Veteran Peterson leads the corners. In his first year with the team he will also get the important job of working alongside Porter Jr. to aid in his development.
Wallace projects as a solid second corner. He is a veteran player who showed last season that he has some good ball skills to go along with the rest of his skillset.
Porter Jr. is the wildcard of the group; he’ll play, but how much remains a question. He has the talent, but has to put some things together before he can be an every-down guy. He has worked hard on his ball skills, and has been rewarded in his first preseason game.
Sullivan and Pierre round out the group. Sullivan projects as the slot defender, taking on the role that Arthur Maulet held last season. Pierre will be a special teams player and a backup; he has a lot of highs and lows to his game that have been on display all summer.
Fitzpatrick highlights the safety group as one of the best in the business. Starting alongside him will likely be Kazee, but the Steelers have shown a willingness to put three safeties on the field by also playing Neal.
Norwood is a young player who has some promising tools, but will serve in a special teams and backup capacity. Killebrew is the Steelers special teams ace, and has been so for the past few seasons. The specialty alone brings his value to the roster.
That brings things to the final 53. Will this actually be the group that makes the initial team? Definitely not. Odds are good that there will be some surprises on the initial roster, but this is as solid of a guess as any.
