It has been three years, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally back at training camp at St. Vincent.
Tuesday, the players officially moved into the dorms at the college and as is tradition the media await their return.
It was a rather routine return to camp. There were no helicopters or tractors.
“I’m not a drill sergeant, they can come in as they want,” veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “AB came in on a helicopter. Keisel came in on a (tractor)… You can be who you want. I’m not doing that. I got my car here. I need to park it and I don’t need to worry about anything else.”
It was a sensible return. And one that the players were ready for.
“I enjoyed being at Hein… Acrisure Stadium, let me get that right” Heyward said upon arriving at camp. “It was a good sabbatical from Latrobe, but we are back and it is nice to be back. It is weird because I think that only 20 players have been here before. We have a lot to catch up on.”
It is a young team that reports to St. Vincent as for many, including Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris, it will be the first time they experience the hallowed grounds of training camp at Latrobe.
“I just think spending time with the guys,” Pickett said when asked what he is looking forward to at camp. “It is different than college as I think everyone goes their separate ways, here you have no choice but to hang out with the guys. It is tight quarters and I’m excited to get to know the guys better.”
Head coach Mike Tomlin pushed the same idea during his first press conference of the new season.
“It is the opportunity to capture the intangible, that which we can not measure,” he said. “The informal time that going away to camp provides you. Those moments where a veteran guy gets the chance to spend time with a young guy on the stoop out back at night or in between meetings or after dinner, I think there is value in that. And growth, there is collective growth in that. I’m excited about what this environment provides. Although you can’t measure it, you acknowledge that it exists. You acknowledge it exists by working at it. So, that is what I’m challenging the team to do. To give of themselves, their time, their space, their knowledge, their experience while we are here.”
Heyward, also, talked earlier in the day about those intangibles that camp at St. Vincent brings to the mix and those players new to it.
“You have to experience it yourself,” he said. “For me, all I told them was to bring their own sheets. I think you come here and bond with your team. You get to be up close with (the media) and the fans. It is one of those sacred places that will never go away. It is those nights where you could be in the confines of your home, but you are here bonding with your teammates. You get to work more football. When we were at Heinz (Field), you end the day a bit earlier. Here is it football all day and all night. I think the bonding is the main thing. I’m really looking forward to the rookies’ show.”
Another player new to Latrobe is recently picked up defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
“It is the opportunity,” Ogunjobi said. “It is my first time, I’ve been in the league for six years, but the first time I’ve been away to a training camp, so I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Ogunjobi also addressed the timing and his move from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Steelers.
“It was the opportunity and the timing … I just feel like it was the right place for me,” he said. “I’ve been in this division now for six years, so it is almost like home.”
Tomlin was the first to address the thing that has been on the lips of the talking heads of the Pittsburgh sports scene since the Steelers drafted quarterback Pickett with their first-round pick and the off-season retirement of long time camp fixture Ben Roethlisberger and that is who will be the starting quarterback coming out of training camp. Will it be Pickett or Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky, another recent pickup?
“I will say this because I understand that is the elephant in the room, we are not going to micromanage or over-manage this quarterback competition,” Tomlin said. “The depth chart will not rest on every throw. I know you guys will want to ask me every day or every throw, but we are going to be a little bit more steady than that. I think it is important from a leadership perspective to not over-manage it, to not be too impulsive. That is what I relayed to those guys and our actions will continue to display that mindset.”
Pickett was asked earlier in the day if he felt it was a bad spot to be filling in the spot of Roethlisberger.
“I don’t think it is a bad spot; I think it is a great spot to be in,” he said. “I’m just getting ready to go play. I’m kind of finding out where everything is. I’m taking a tour of the place and getting comfortable with it. I think I’m on a great team; I got great guys around me, so I’m excited to be here.”
Tomlin reiterated his point made earlier in the summer about life after Roethlisberger.
“It is scary because it is the unknown,” he said. “We are venturing into a territory that we haven’t been in a long time from a quarterback perspective, at least for me personally. I’ve always done the job with him. It is exciting, also, because, from a competitor’s standpoint, you embrace challenges. You are excited about the anxiety associated with that uncertainty.”
For Pickett, he has a simple, but often an effective way of dealing with all the uncertainty of camp, quarterbacks and the season.
“Just to take it a day at a time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.