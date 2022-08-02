The biggest Steelers’ news of the day technically didn’t happen on the field of St. Vincent during Monday’s training camp.
It came from the front office as it announced it has signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed.
The move will keep Boswell with the Steelers through the 2026 season. The $5-million-a-year contract puts Boswell in the pay league with other top kickers in the NFL. Boswell has an 88.4 field goal percentage which ranks him fourth in the league.
In other news from the fields of training camp at St. Vincent, Monday marked the first practice with full pads for the team.
“It was great to get out and compete today with the pads on; it is a significant step,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “But, equally as important is the learning that is born out of these opportunities. So, we have a big evening tonight and continue with the growth process and, hopefully, do it at a higher level again tomorrow … Really excited to be in this environment and continue with this growth process and keep snapping that ball and watch them grow individually and collectively.”
With the pads on, the focus of the day became the running game.
“We have a lot of growth ahead of us, on both sides of the ball,” Tomlin said. “When given an opportunity, we are certainly going to focus on that component of play. There are not a lot of padded opportunities between now and when you step into a stadium based on the structure of the preseason. When you get those opportunities, it really needs to be a focus.”
Perhaps the biggest news to come out of St. Vincent Monday was not really anything of significance.
“Najee wasn’t able to finish (practice); someone stepped on his foot, but it shouldn’t be a major deal,” Tomlin said.
But with the focus being on the running game, it did give Tomlin an opportunity to see rookie running back Jaylen Warren and Tomlin likes what he is seeing.
“He has an appetite for the competition and that is a good thing,” Tomlin said. “He is learning and learning fast. I think the most significant thing that has captured my attention is he seems really comfortable in these waters from a competition standpoint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.