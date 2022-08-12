The Allegheny Football Conference, 2A,Section 1 of the WPIAL, will host media day today at Burrell High School. Impact athletes and head coaches from all eight schools – Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Derry Area, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley and Yough — will be in attendance to discuss their upcoming 2022 Football Campaign.
In the conference’s pre-season football poll, four schools picked Steel Valley to finish as the conference champion, while three schools picked Serra Catholic. One school picked Imani Christian to be top of the AFC this fall.
Splitting four to four, Steel Valley and Serra Catholic were both picked to finish second, with Ligonier Valley earning four votes, Apollo-Ridge with two votes, Serra Catholic with one vote, and Imani Christian with one vote – all to finish third.
“All coaches agreed that this is going to be a strong conference from top to bottom,” said Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura, who serves as president of the conference. “We are excited to host media day and bring everyone together to spotlight the talented teams, coaches, and athletes in this very strong conference. This is something we hope to continue after this first year, and build upon.”
The 2022 season will mark the third season in the WPIAL and the AFC for Ligonier Valley. Head Coach Roger Beitel said he and the team are excited to be in the conference and the WPIAL.
“We are nearly an entire Westmoreland County Conference, which will allow for more geographical rivalries,” said Beitel. “The fact that Derry, a neighboring district, is now in our conference should make for a great experience between the two communities. We feel that we play in one of the best 2A conferences in the WPIAL, and the state for that matter.”
Ligonier Valley has 13 seniors on the roster who Beitel expects will be players providing leadership. “Many of them have been mainstays in the program over the past several seasons, so the leadership will come collectively from the group,” he explained.
As Friday night lights are fast approaching, with week-one games on Friday, Aug. 26, the Ligonier Valley community is also looking forward to supporting the boys of fall.
“Nothing can take the place of Friday night lights and the Ligonier Valley community has always been supportive of all the teams,” Beitel emphasized. “I am appreciative of all of the support that we get year-round by buying subs, sponsoring the golf outing, sponsoring team meals, etc. But, coming down to Weller Field and being part of the Friday night lights is something that can’t be replicated. This team always takes the field wearing their Ram Pride.”
Mike Arone has stepped in as head coach at Derry Area, and also echoed Beitel’s words about the tough conference. Skura and Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller have already been in talks regarding the establishment of some fun events for the game between the two schools, which this year will be the last of the regular season on Oct. 28 at Weller Field in Ligonier.
Here’s a snapshot look at the teams within the Allegheny Football Conference:
Apollo-Ridge
Last year’s record: 2-8
Head Coach: John Skiba
Assistant Coaches: Jeff Zelonka, Mark Duriancik, Justin Amendola, Adam Ross, Matt Gourley, Lonny Wells
Anticipated Strengths: Seniors with experience. Looking at the make-up of our team, we’ll be an older group.
Impact Players: Nick Curci RB/ILB Sr. #31, Karter Schrock QB/S Jr. #8, Cooper Gourley OL/DE Sr. #57, Jake Mull WR/FS Sr. #12, Connor Weigand OL/DT Sr. #71.
Concerns: Staying healthy. The addition of quality programs to the league.
Conference expectations: This will an extremely competitive conference with the addition of teams from 3A and with Imani Christian joining the group.
Coach’s comments: This conference has been overlooked for too long. Serra went to the State Finals last season, Steel Valley has been dominant in the past, and without an injury would have been a major factor in the WPIAL playoffs last year. There are good teams from top to bottom in this conference.
Burrell
Last year’s record: 3-7
Head Coach: Shawn Liotta
Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Liotta, Mark Kaczanowicz II, Jim Gamble, Jeff Gates, Eric Fusco
Anticipated Strengths: Our lines will be a strength, along with seven returning starters on both sides of the ball.
Impact Players: Ian Quinn, senior, OL/DL, Aaron Mele, senior, OL/DL, Antonio Cook, senior, RB/LB, Chase Fenner, senior, QB/LB, Devin Beattie, junior, RB, Nijere Floyd, senior, RB/DB, Mason Jones, sophomore, RB, Tristan Brothers, junior, RB/LB.
Concerns: Have to replace graduated running back Caden DiCaprio along with two starters on the offensive line.
Conference expectations: I believe the conference will be very competitive, and I could see any number of teams qualifying as the top five playoff teams in the conference.
Coach’s comments: Best of luck to all of the teams in the conference.
Derry Area
Last year’s record: 0-9
Head Coach: Mike Arone
Assistant Coaches: Joe Mylant, Derrick Molnar, Paul Hissem, Stephen Nymick, Levi Humberger
Anticipated Strengths: Running Game.
Impact Players: Ahmad Ward, RB, junior, 22.
Concerns: Tough conference, we’re young/inexperienced.
Conference expectations: Tough conference.
Imani Christian
Last year’s record: 2-5.
Head Coach: LaRoi Johnson.
Assistant Coaches: Abner Robert, Devas Simmons, Corey Davis, Marcus Johnson, Keiv Southern.
Anticipated Strengths: We are fast. We have young playmakers.
Impact Players: Dayshaun Burnett ATH outstanding player, power 5 offers. Can play any position on the field.
Concerns: Having to play tough, early-season opponents.
Conference expectations: Good conference.
Ligonier Valley
Last year’s record: 8-3.
Head Coach: Roger Beitel.
Assistant Coaches: Corey Turcheck, Dave Shannon, Brandon Rensko, Brian Schreyer, John Vida, Adam Foust, Greg Lonas, and Hayden Light.
Anticipated Strengths: We should have a solid defensive line and overall defense.
Impact Players: Haden Sierocky, 17, senior.
Concerns: Overall depth and lack of varsity experience in varsity-ready players.
Conference expectations: Steel Valley has a talented returning roster that has strength on both the offensive and defensive lines. They also return a talented and veteran QB.
Serra Catholic
Last year’s record: 15-2, 2021 2A WPIAL Champions, PIAA 2A runner-up.
Head Coach: Jose Regus.
Assistant Coaches: Micheal Betler, Akeem Robinson, Beau Catrone, Khaliq Coleman, Darrell Holloway, Evan Rings, Kyle Sullivan, Nate Greenlee, Alfred Diggs.
Anticipated Strengths: Our defense is the strength of the team coming into this season. We had a good summer and are excited about our offense as well. We have a few returning starters on both sides of the ball.
Impact Players: We are anticipating seniors QB/WR/DB Elijah Ward, WR/DB Amire Spencer, RB/LB Michael Schank, WR/DB Daquan Chatfield, OL/DE Antione Smith and WR/DB John Payne all to have good seasons. Along with juniors, OL/DL Jaddell Minningfield, OL/DL Drew Hairston and WR/DB Jesere Young who are now 3-year starters to take that next step as playmakers this season.
Concerns: Our greatest concern is how well our new starters can get up to speed with how we want to play the game of football.
Conference expectations: Tough; I think the conference has the potential to be strong. You have multiple teams with athletes, good coaches, and winning programs. Anytime you have that in a conference, it’s going to be tough.
Steel Valley
Last year’s record: 11-1
Head Coach: Ray Braszo.
Assistant Coaches: Kevin Clarke, Orlando Dulin, Ed Tozzi, Rusty Firestone, Ron Carr.
Anticipated Strengths: We have a returning quarterback (Cruce Brookins) and an offensive line.
Impact Players: Brookins, Greg Smith, Jesein Wright – returning lettermen who had strong seasons last year.
Concerns: Staying healthy is always a top concern. As long as we stay healthy, we should be OK.
Conference expectations: Competition in the conference will be a lot tougher this year with new teams and more teams. It is good to have more conference games and a lot of good programs that always do well with good coaches.
Coach’s comments: Looks like a good conference with a competitive year. We will start the year off against Sto-Rox, of the teams favored in 2A. It’s going to be a good year.
Yough
Last year’s record: 1-9.
Head Coach: Benny Hoffer.
Assistant Coaches: Joe Korpar, Joey Korpar, Larry Hixson, Jimmy Schaffer, Dan Palm, Brian Sutherland.
Anticipated Strengths: New concepts. Very Versatile and multiple on offense and defense. Great culture and atmosphere starting around the program.
Impact Players: Ian Sarver, RB/LB, senior; Gavin Roebuck, S/WR, senior; JJ Waller, CB/WR, senior; Raidon Kuroda, QB/OLB, sophomore.
Concerns: Staying healthy. The addition of quality programs to the league.
Conference expectations: I believe the conference will be very competitive from top to bottom.
