The Allegheny Football Conference, 2A,Section 1 of the WPIAL, will host media day today at Burrell High School. Impact athletes and head coaches from all eight schools – Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Derry Area, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley and Yough — will be in attendance to discuss their upcoming 2022 Football Campaign.

In the conference’s pre-season football poll, four schools picked Steel Valley to finish as the conference champion, while three schools picked Serra Catholic. One school picked Imani Christian to be top of the AFC this fall.

