Steel Valley needed the full five sets to get past the Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team during a 3-2 victory against the Lady Rams in a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 contest.
Ligonier Valley won the first game, 25-18, but Steel Valley took a 2-1 lead with victories of 28-26 and 25-23. Ligonier Valley forced a deciding fifth game with a 25-23 win, but Steel Valley scored a 15-10 win in the clincher.
Saylor Clise had 11 points, including two aces and 24 assists for Ligonier Valley. Haley Stormer posted 20 kills, while Lizzy Crissman also had five blocks and five kills.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team also went the maximum three games. Steel Valley won the first game, 25-16, while Ligonier Valley tied it with a 25-19 win. Steel Valley earned the match victory with a 15-11 win. Lacy Sosko had five kills for the JV team, while Teagan Peltz-Palko had 13 points, six aces and six assists.
Ligonier Valley (2-4, 2-5) will host East Allegheny on Wednesday in a section match.
