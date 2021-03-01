The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team stayed undefeated after a 72-59 victory at Bethany College during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) game on Saturday.
Strong defense and balanced scoring by St. Vincent (4-0, 4-0) contributed to its 20-11 first quarter performance against the Bison, which fell to 2-4 overall and in conference play. After an aggressive back-and-forth opening, the Bearcats pushed ahead to make the score 15-9 with two minutes left in the first.
The Bison edged back in the second quarter, outscoring St. Vincent 21-16. Bethany responded with 10 points in the first six minutes of the quarter, despite seven St. Vincent points from a combination of Jenna Lafko, Emily Cavacini, and Madison Weber. St. Vincent maintained a four-point lead at the intermission, 36-32.
A three-pointer by junior Taylor Geer at the start of the second half sparked a 12-5 run by the Bearcats. Tough defense converted to consecutive layups by Ella Marconi and Lafko, as St. Vincent outpaced Bethany 54-43 at the end of the third.
The Bearcats kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter to gain a 16-point advantage, featuring two of Cavacini’s four three-pointers. The Bison could not overcome the deficit and fell to SVC, 72-59.
Lafko and Cavacini led the way for St. Vincent with 12 points each, followed by Taylor Geer with 10. Bethany’s top scorer was freshman Makenzee Mason with 13. St. Vincent out rebounded Bethany by five, 42-37, and forced 19 turnovers.
The Bearcats return to the Robert S. Carey Student Center 6 p.m. Wednesday for a PAC game against Franciscan.
———
ST. VINCENT (72)
Lafko 5-2-12; Geer 4-0-10; Marconi 4-0-8; Cramer 3-0-7; Kilgus 1-2-4; Cavacini 4-0-12; Weber 4-0-8; Larkin 1-2-4; Betz 1-0-3; Bender 1-0-3; Winkler 0-1-1; Reams 0-0-0. Totals, 28-8(14)—72
BETHANY (59)
Mason 4-4-13; Skobel 4-0-9; Meintel 2-2-7; Heap 2-0-4; Grayson 1-0-3; Walker 3-2-9; Bradbury 2-0-6; Chenot 1-2-5; Reed 1-0-3; Stinnett 0-0-0; Murry 0-0-0. Totals, 20-10(12)—59
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 20 16 18 18 — 72 Bethany 11 21 11 16 — 59
Three-point field goals: Cavacini-4, Geer-2, Cramer, Betz; Bradbury-2, Mason, Skobel, Meintel, Grayson, Walker, Chenot, Reed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.