The Derry Area girls’ basketball team might have to overcome the loss of two starters during the Lady Trojans’ first playoff game in four years.
The status of Tiana Moracco and Hannah Wedow, two of their leading scorers, is in question, as the No. 6-seeded Lady Trojans meet No. 11 Freedom Area during a first-round game of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) at Fox Chapel High School.
“As we speak, we’re not sure right now,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said. “We’re hoping that they can play.
“The tough part is that they haven’t been able to practice. We’re getting a group of people ready to play in the game Wednesday that does not include Hannah and Tiana. If they’re able to play, that’s good, but we’re getting ready to play without them, too.”
Brisbane considers Moracco and Wedow as day-to-day. Wedow is out with a knee injury while Moracco left in the second quarter of a Feb. 5 home game against Apollo-Ridge with an arm injury.
“They have some rehab to do and when they do their rehab, they come to the court,” Brisbane said. “I told them that they must be mentally part of the practice to see exactly what we were doing, so if they do get to play, they’re able to go in and execute what we’re trying to do.
“We’re doing pretty well with the practice situation. We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we’re just going to get ready and play.”
Moracco is DA’s leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game. She also has 52 assists, 71 steals and 18 blocked shots in 21 games. Wedow averages 9.3 points per game while also providing 31 assists, 45 steals and 11 blocked shots in 20 games.
“It’s definitely a big loss, but you can’t dwell on it,” Brisbane said. “That’s why you have a team. I’ve tried to stress that when somebody can’t play, someone has to step in, take that position and do the best they can with it.”
Kamryn Kelly is the Lady Trojans’ second-leading scorer, averaging nearly 12 points and nine rebounds per game. She also has 41 assists, 24 steals and 42 blocked shots.
Danielle Mullen averages 6.2 points per game with 37 assists and 33 steals. Olexei Nuttall also averages about four points per game with 27 assists and 36 steals.
Brisbane said that senior Sarah Aukerman and sophomore Emma Huber would fill the void if Moracco and Wedow can’t play. Aukerman averages about five points and five rebounds per game.
“They’ve played almost every single quarter of the season anyway,” Brisbane said. “It’s not like we’re putting in someone who hasn’t played. They have played significant minutes for us all season.”
The Lady Trojans are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they captured the section championship under Rich Zemba. Since then, Derry Area has had four different coaches in the last four seasons, in addition to Brisbane, who has spent 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 as the girls coach at Hempfield Area through 2010.
“For me, coming to Derry was different because I wasn’t totally sure what the culture was like,” Brisbane said. “When I was at Hempfield, our expectations were that we were going to make the playoffs, it was just a matter of whether or not we would win the section. The fact that the senior girls (at Derry) had a different coach every year…that’s difficult from a player’s standpoint, but we still had goals from the beginning.”
The first two goals were to finish with a winning season and qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Check and check.
“Coming in, I challenged the girls and told them that their effort was going to make or break the season,” Brisbane said. “The amount of effort that they were willing to give would make or break it and they’ve owned that responsibility. That’s been the difference.
“I watched film of them from last year and they definitely have increased their intensity and level of effort. That’s why this team is where they are, because they decided that they were going to do it the right way.”
The Lady Trojans finished the regular season with a 14-8 overall record and an 11-3 section mark. They enjoyed their best showing since that 2015-16 season under Zemba when the Lady Trojans won the section championship with an 11-1 record and reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
The lone goal missed this season was another section championship, as Carlynton swept second-place Derry Area this season, secured the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in Class 3A.
Derry Area could see Carlynton again in the playoffs, as the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Lady Trojans and Freedom Area will face the Lady Cougars on Saturday at a site and time to be determined. Carlynton defeated the Lady Trojans, 52-45, at DA on Dec. 12, and then again, 42-31, at Carlynton on Jan. 16.
A section rematch in the playoffs would be nice, but the Lady Trojans are focused on Freedom Area first.
“You can’t look ahead at all,” Brisbane said. “You next game is the most important for sure.
“It’s not a cliché because if you look ahead, you might not get there. You have to stay in the present moment and take care of your immediate business as much as possible.”
Derry Area opened the season 1-3, but responded with wins in eight of its last nine games. The Lady Trojans lost three of their next four, including section setbacks against Carlynton and East Allegheny, but closed the regular season with wins in four of their last five.
It resulted in the third best overall record in school history and the second-best section mark. The Lady Trojans have wins against East Allegheny and Deer Lakes — Class 3A playoff teams — and Bishop Canevin, the No. 2 seed in Class 2A.
“We had some really good wins, and we beat several playoff teams,” Brisbane said. “Being the No. 6 seed, it was a nice reward for our team and program.
“Once that’s all doled out, it really doesn’t mean anything because everyone is 0-0. Everyone thinks that if you’re in it, you have a chance to win and that’s the way it is, but it’s nice to be the No. 6 seed.”
Freedom Area finished with a 14-8 regular-season record and an 8-6 section mark. The Lady Bulldogs are the fourth-place finisher out of Section 1. Brisbane said that Freedom Area reminded him of a more aggressive Deer Lakes, a team the Lady Trojans swept by a combined 15 points.
“They’re a very physical team,” Brisbane said about Freedom Area. “They have decent overall size and a couple of good perimeter shooters. But they definitely try to intimidate you with their physicality. It’s going to be a challenge, for sure.”
The Lady Bulldogs won their first seven games of the season and eight of nine overall. But they hit a bit of a rough patch in the second half of the season, finishing with losses in seven of their final 13 games. A bright spot was a three-game winning streak, a run in which the Lady Bulldogs won five of six before dropping four of their final five.
Freedom Area has a win against Mohawk, the No. 2 seed in Class 3A, in addition to Burgettstown Area, a Class 2A playoff team, along with Eden Christian and Sewickley Academy, Class 1A playoff qualifiers.
“I’ve reached out to other coaches, so I know what we’re in for,” Brisbane said. “We’re doing everything we can to prepare for this game.
“I’ve been in this position many, many times. The biggest thing is that you can’t be in awe of the situation. You have to be ready to take it to the other team. You can’t sit back and let them take it to you.”
The Lady Trojans have 12 full days between their final regular-season game against Valley and the playoff opener vs. Freedom Area. Brisbane said that in any other situation, he would schedule a scrimmage, but he shied away because of the Lady Trojans’ physical condition.
“I didn’t need to get anyone else hurt, but we have to keep the team sharp,” Brisbane said. “I think we’ve done a good job with that and they’ve had a good attitude in practice.
“Right now, this isn’t exactly the same routine we’ve had all season, but the good thing about this is that you can get back into a routine if you win.”
It’s a routine the Lady Trojans would like to establish for the first time in 12 years. Derry Area’s last girls’ basketball playoff win came during the 2007-08 season when the Lady Trojans defeated Keystone Oaks, 48-42, in a preliminary-round game. They lost a first-round game, 45-42, against Indiana Area, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs that year.
Regardless of the outcome, Brisbane considers his first season at the helm a success.
“It’s been a fun season,” Brisbane said. “Going into the section and at the end of the section, we played pretty well, and we were very close to winning the section. I’ve really enjoyed the whole thing, and I’ve enjoyed the interaction with and getting to know the players.”
