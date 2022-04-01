I recently received a phone call from Mark Ludwinski, a Pittsburgh resident, who regularly reads my column and always has something nice to say about it. Recently, he heard over one of the radio stations while driving through his neighborhood about an angler in West Virginia who caught himself an enormous muskellunge using a glide bait.
“Mr. Volkmann, sir, could you please tell me what a glide bait is?”
After browsing the Internet, I returned his call and stated, “Mr. Ludwinski, sir, I found the answer to your question. “A glide bait is nothing more than a single jointed hard swimbait that swims with a wider S-motion in the water. What gives the bait category its name, however, is the ability to pop or pull the rod and cause the bait to careen and glide off to one side, often triggering a following fish bite.” I hope that answers your question, sir.
“I also found out some other information that will surprise you in addition to the length of the fish that the West Virginia resident caught.”
On the week of March 17, Lucas King of Burnsville was enjoying a Saturday off from work, the Metro News reported in an article written by Chris Lawrence, March 24, 2022. He decided to go to the Burnsville Dam in Braxton County to do what he enjoys best, throw a line in the water with a lure attached and then retrieve it. He had done so plenty of times before.
Employing a glide bait or what he learned later to be a jerk bait, it measured six inches long. Having caught a number of these species before, he knew how to handle the predator once hooked.
King said the head of the “beast “came straight out of the water heading directly toward him. “Fishing from the bank, I knew it was a monster as it shook its head back and forth putting up a good fight.”
Having the right equipment and knowing how to apply the right pressure helped to steer it into shallows water where it could be netted. “It took several attempts, but I finally got her into an area where there was some shoreline to stand and work.”
He then gave a shout-out to a friend not far from where he was fishing in hopes that he could take some pictures and measure it so the length and weight could be turned over to the state. He thought he might have a record catch and didn’t want to release it until it was properly evaluated. He finally got ahold of someone connected with the Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Biologist Aaron Yeager. Through his help, it was determined that King had a new state record that weighed exactly 51 pounds beating the old one of 49.75.
–––––
Ever since it was reported by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) on its website that Daniel Salter of Saint Mary’s, Pennsylvania, caught and released a 25-pound, 45 and one-half-inch tiger musky while ice fishing at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, it was pretty much carved in stone.
A matter of fact, if one were to look on the back cover of its monthly publication, Pennsylvania Angler and Boater, Salter’s picture could be seen holding his catch with the words were written under it, Daniel Salter, Saint Marys, caught and released this 25-pound, 45 and one-half-inch long tiger muskellunge while fishing Keystone Lake, Westmoreland County.
It all sounds good, but it’s wrong. True, Salter did catch the fish, but not in Westmoreland County.
According to John Hayes, an outdoor sportswriter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “In late February, Daniel Salter of Saint Marys in Elk County pulled a big tiger muskie through a little hole at Keystone Power Dam, a 950-acre impoundment in Armstrong County that fills a hydroelectric dam that powers the nearby Keystone Generating Station.
“The Fish and Boat staffer who maintains the agency’s website and Facebook page later said he had no idea southwestern Pennsylvania had two Keystone Lakes just 26 miles apart.”
