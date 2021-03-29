Senior Mike Stasko helped the St. Vincent College football team rebound from a big loss a week earlier and pick up its first win of the season.
Stasko led the way to victory, as the Bearcats defeated host Bethany College, 35-6, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference South Division contest on Friday night.
SVC improved to 1-1 overall and in conference play following a 37-14 loss at Grove City last weekend. The Bearcats are off one week before their home opener, which is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10 against Washington & Jefferson at Chuck Noll Field.
Stasko ran for 107 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, as SVC combined for 212 total rushing yards against Bethany, which fell to 0-2 overall and in conference play. The Bearcats scored the first three touchdowns of the game and enjoyed a breakout 21-point second quarter for the victory.
Quarterback Brady Walker converted a pair of third downs during the team’s first drive, including a 13-yard pass to Kaelib McElroy. Stasko and David Marshall Jr. took the Bearcats to the 1-yard line where Walker scored the game’s first touchdown to give SVC a 7-0 lead following a Jared Gonzalez extra point.
Walker and Stasko led SVC to another touchdown on the team’s second possession. The Bearcats used 14 plays to march 66 yards on the series, which was capped by a 1-yard Stasko touchdown run and Gonzalez extra point to make it a 14-0 game just three seconds into the second quarter.
SVC picked up a pair of first downs on its next possession thanks to Bethany penalties, giving the Bearcats the ball at the 6-yard line. After a 4-yard pass, Stasko scored his second touchdown of the game to put the Bearcats in front, 21-0, with 9:25 remaining in the half.
Bethany scored its only points thanks to a nine-play, 54-yard drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass. A failed extra point had St. Vincent College ahead by 15 points, 21-6.
The Bearcats immediately answered. Walker went 4-for-4 on the series, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp. The point after gave SVC a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Bearcats scored on the first possession of the second half. Walker connected with Kalp to convert a fourth-and-one, while Stasko’s 22-yard run set up the SVC touchdown. On the next play, Walker found Jeremy Wodarek for a 12-yard score to set the final with 8:30 to play in the third quarter.
Walker finished 15-of-20 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Kalp had six catches for 76 yards and a score. Defensively, the Bearcats held Bethany to fewer than 300 yards of total offense, while forcing seven punts and two failed fourth down conversions.
St. Vincent 35 Bethany 6
SV B
First downs 25 18 Rushes-yds 39-212 27-152 Passing yds 154 136 Passes-int 19-28-0 16-37-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-yds 4-30 14-136 Punts-avg 3-42.0 7-31.6 Total offense 366 288
Score by Quarters
St. Vincent 7 21 7 0 — 35 Bethany 0 6 0 0 — 6
Scoring
SV— Walker 1 run (Gonzalez kick) SV- Stasko 1 run (Gonzalez kick) SV- Stasko 2 run (Gonzalez kick) B-Secrist 10 pass from Salinetro SV- Kalp 30 pass from Walker (Gonzalez kick) SV— Wodarek 12 pass from Walker (Gonzalez kick)
Rushing
SV—Stasko 16-107; Marshall 10-63; Walker 3-23; Howard 3-14; Cota 4-4; Fields 1-2 B—Stoneman 14-82; Porter 6-35; McWhorter 2-28; Dalentro 4-7
Passing
SV— Walker 15-20-0-139; Cota 3-7-0-7; Evans 1-1-0-8 B— Salentro 16-36-0-136
Receiving
SV— Kalp 6-76; Evans 2-22; McElroy 4-16; Dixon 3-12; Wodarek 1-12; Howard 1-4; Stasko 1-4
B— Secrist 4-56; Smith 4-39; Williams 2-30; McWhorter 6-11
