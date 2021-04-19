One week can make a difference in college football.
Running back Mike Stasko and the St. Vincent College football team can attest.
One week ago, Washington & Jefferson dismantled the Bearcats during a 28-point home setback, but Stasko and St. Vincent were on the right side of a blowout during a 56-26 victory against Waynesburg on Saturday at Chuck Noll Field.
“I thought this was our best week of practice,” SVC coach Aaron Smetanka said. “We got a lot of good work in from station-to-station and drill-to-drill. The guys were energized the whole way through.”
Stasko led the charge and he made history along the way when the senior standout broke the modern-era, all-time rushing record at St. Vincent College. Stasko finished with 12 carries for 121 yards and added two touchdowns. He set the record in the second quarter on a 15-yard run.
“It has been a heck of a ride,” Stasko said. “It’s an honor to hold the record here for such a great institution. To break the record at home, it’s a huge honor, and to be able to do it in front of the crowd and my parents, who have always been very supportive of me, is also an honor.”
Former Jeannette standout Shavonta Craft held the previous record. Craft, who played for the Bearcats from 2014-16 and rushed for 1,758 yards, was an assistant at SVC in 2019 and Stasko’s position coach.
“I’ve gotten to know (Craft) really well, and it’s an honor to be able to beat him out for (the record),” Stasko said.
Stasko was a recruit of the previous coaching staff under Ron Dolciato at SVC, but he has fit into the offense since Smetanka took over as head coach in 2019.
“Mike deserves any record he has here,” Smetanka said. “He pushes himself day in and day out in the weight room, during conditioning, in the classroom, and it was definitely great to see him break the record.”
The Bearcats (2-2) have enjoyed an up-and-down season through four games. Their two losses have been by three touchdowns or more, and both of SVC’s wins, including Saturday’s rout of Waynesburg, have come by more than three touchdowns.
The Bearcats lit up the stat sheet, particularly on offense, as SVC outgained the Yellow Jackets by a 543-390 margin. The SVC defense also forced four punts and three Waynesburg turnovers.
Quarterback Brady Walker also enjoyed a big day, finishing an efficient 14-of-16 for 329 yards with five touchdowns. Walker’s 87.5% completion percentage was 1% from tying Smetanka’s record of 88.5%, which was established during his playing career at SVC from 2010-11.
Senior receiver Keith Kalp, a former Mount Pleasant Area standout, had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior Jeremy Wodarek caught two passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Former Derry Area standout Justin Flack, now a sophomore at Waynesburg, led the Yellow Jackets with 25 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. Four other former area standouts play football at Waynesburg, including Bo Ruffner (Greater Latrobe) and Michael McVicker, Alex Torrance and Cole Peters, all of Ligonier Valley.
The Bearcats honored 18 seniors prior to the game and seniors accounted for seven of the eight SVC touchdowns.
“I love that (senior) class,” Smetanka said. “Great group of guys off and on the field. I am clearly going to miss them, and it was a good thing seeing some of them have some big plays in the game.”
SVC used a flea flicker to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Walker pitched the ball to Wodarek, who gave it back and found an open Kalp down the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown. A Jared Gonzalez kick gave SVC a 7-0 lead.
Keegan Raabe kicked a 27-yard field goal for Waynesburg, making it 7-3, but the Bearcats pulled away with the next 28 points, all touchdowns scored by seniors.
Stasko scored on a 5-yard run, and then Walker found Wodarek twice, once for a 75-yard touchdown, and then another 15-yard score. Walker then connected with Phil Harding for a 20-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone, making it a 35-3 game.
Waynesburg scored before the half, as quarterback Tyler Raines found Jahmiq Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown, making it 35-10 at the half following a successful extra point.
The Bearcats continued to roll in the second half.
On SVC’s first drive of the half, Stasko added to his record-breaking day, busting off an 81-yard touchdown run. A Gonzalez kick made it a 42-10 game.
Waynesburg enjoyed a 13-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, but the Bearcats forced a fumble that resulted in a touchback, giving SVC possession to begin the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats used another trick play to score in the fourth. This time, senior offensive lineman Colton Belmont scored his first career touchdown, and Gonzalez added the extra point for a 49-10 lead.
The Bearcats scored again following a Waynesburg touchdown. This time, running back Julian Howard broke off a 51-yard score, and the successful extra point put SVC ahead, 56-17.
Flack, who helped Derry Area to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018, scored the final touchdown for Waynesburg and the Yellow Jackets’ defense forced a late safety to set the final.
SVC is scheduled to end its season at Carnegie Mellon, 6 p.m. Friday.
“I think we left a little bit on the field, but I told (the team) we will bring it back next week,” Smetanka said. “We need to finish it out strong next week.”
St. Vincent 56 Waynesburg 26
W SV
