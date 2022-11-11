On Nov. 5, 2022 at the PIAA State Cross-Country Championship meet held at Hershey, Ligonier Valley’s Clara Wallace placed 57th out of 257 Class A runners. Wallace covered the 3.1-mile course in 22:20 minutes. This was Wallace’s, a junior, second year in a row to run in the PA State Meet. Wallace posed for the photo after placing in WPIALs recently.
