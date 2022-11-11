20221028-LVClara.jpg

On Nov. 5, 2022 at the PIAA State Cross-Country Championship meet held at Hershey, Ligonier Valley’s Clara Wallace placed 57th out of 257 Class A runners. Wallace covered the 3.1-mile course in 22:20 minutes. This was Wallace’s, a junior, second year in a row to run in the PA State Meet. Wallace posed for the photo after placing in WPIALs recently.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.