St. Vincent College sophomore Tim Patterson was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Track and Field Rookie of the Week for action during the week of Feb. 7.
Patterson, a sophomore from Butler, Pa., had a stellar evening at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Open on Feb. 11, winning a pair of distance races. Patterson opened his evening by placing first in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 8:58.83, four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. He then completed a double by winning the 5,000-meter run by a six-second margin in 15:38.57, a new SVC indoor team record and the second-fastest 5K time recorded by a PAC runner this season.
The PAC Rookie of the Week honor recognizes student-athletes in each sport in their first year of competition. Patterson, a sophomore, is eligible for the rookie honor as this marks his first season competing in indoor track and field, as the PAC conducted cross country season during winter 2021 in lieu of indoor track and field.
Patterson and the Bearcats will continue the 2022 indoor season on Feb. 24, when they take part in the PAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by Youngstown State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.