St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse standout Ethan Cavin has been named a Scholar All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Cavin (Clifton, Va./James W. Robinson Jr.) graduated from St. Vincent in May with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.
The USILA Scholar All-America honor recognizes men’s lacrosse student athletes of senior academic standing with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 who have behaved in a manner that has brought credit to himself, his institution and college lacrosse, both on and off the field, and who earned All-America, all-region or all-conference lacrosse honors.
This past season, Cavin was a key member of the Bearcat defense, which led NCAA Division III with a 6.45 goals-against average. The long stick midfielder collected 40 ground balls and recorded 19 caused turnovers, while also chipping in on offense with three goals. Cavin recorded at least one ground ball in each game and snared three or more ground balls in 11 different games, highlighted by a 5-ground ball effort in an April 25 win over Chatham. He also totaled two or more caused turnovers five different times, with a season-high three in SVC’s Feb. 26 win at Mount Union. Cavin was recognized with honorable mention All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors for the second straight season.
Along with his USILA and PAC honors, Cavin was also named a recipient of the 2022 St. Vincent College William Rafferty Award, which recognizes senior student-athletes who have excelled academically. Cavin, who graduated with honors, was a seven-time St. Vincent College dean’s list honoree. He is also a three-time PAC Academic Honor Roll selection.
The USILA Scholar All-America honorees are selected by a committee of coaches and administrators from across the U.S.
