The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team will face off against Cortland in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Division III National Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Bearcats (22-4) and Red Dragons (23-4), while it is St. Vincent’s fourth trip to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

