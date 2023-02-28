The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team will face off against Cortland in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Division III National Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Bearcats (22-4) and Red Dragons (23-4), while it is St. Vincent’s fourth trip to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
The Bearcats earned this year’s trip to the Big Dance after defeating Chatham University, 68-52, in the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship finals on Saturday afternoon, marking SVC’s third PAC title in five years.
St. Vincent was last in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament after winning the PAC crown in 2018. The Bearcats had previously earned at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament in 2011 and 2012.
The winner of the St. Vincent/Cortland game on Friday will take on the winner of Friday’s second game between host Trinity and Notre Dame (Md.) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
