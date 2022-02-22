The St. Vincent women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a sluggish start, as the Bearcats saw their season end with a 65-43 loss at Grove City College in the quarterfinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.
The third-seeded Wolverines jumped out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter and the Bearcats were unable to recover.
Ella Marconi led SVC with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to narrowly miss the double-double, while Taylor Geer netted 10 points in the final game of her career.
After Geer scored the game’s first two points in the opening minute of regulation, the Wolverines countered with a 14-1 run to jump out to a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter. The Wolverines would go on a 9-3 run to close the quarter with a 25-10 lead.
Grove City’s lead would hover between 13 and 15 points over the early stages of the second quarter, but SVC chipped into the deficit as the quarter wound down, with Lizzie Bender, Geer and Marconi scoring over the final two minutes to cut the deficit to 36-25 at the intermission.
As the third frame began, St. Vincent continued to cut into the deficit, pulling to within nine on two occasions, with a Geer jumper closing the gap to 36-27 with 8:49 left and a Marconi bucket in the paint making the score 42-33 in favor of the hosts with 5:16 remaining in the quarter. The Bearcat offense would then go cold, however, as SVC committed four turnovers and managed just one field goal over the final five minutes of the quarter to give the Wolverines a 51-37 lead.
The Bearcats mounted one final comeback attempt to open the fourth quarter; it was as close as SVC would get.
Along with posting team-highs in points and rebounds, Marconi also blocked a game-best six shots. Thompson added nine points for SVC, while Madison Weber grabbed six rebounds and Winkler dished three assists.
---
St. Vincent (43)
Greer 4-2-10; Marconi 5-1-11; Cavacini 0-0-0; Bender 1-0-2; Thompson 4-1-9; Weber 0-2-2; Winkler 1-2-4; Fennell 2-0-5. Totals, 17-8(10)—55
Grove City (65)
Hannon 6-3-18; Podkul 4-3-11; Kallock 4-0-9; Cano 4-0-8; Polczynski 2-0-4; Hertzler 2-1-5; Durig 0-4-4; Ingram 1-0-2; Baller 1-0-2; Ewing 0-2-2. Totals: 24-13(15)—65
Score by Quarters
SVC 10 15 12 6 — 43
Grove City 25 11 15 14 — 65
Three-point field goals: SVC: Fennel. GC: Hannon-3; Kallock.
