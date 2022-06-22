Recently graduated St. Vincent College cross-country and track standout Sydney Green has been named to the prestigious 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America team.
Green (Greensburg, Pa./Greater Latrobe), who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in May, is just the fifth student-athlete in St. Vincent College history to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America, and the first Bearcat cross-country and track and field student-athlete to earn the honor.
Green enjoyed a banner senior season to wrap up her prolific running career with the Bearcats.
During the fall cross-country season, she was consistently SVC’s No. 1 runner, with her season highlighted by her win at the St. Vincent invitational on Sept. 18 and her sixth-place, all-conference performance at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships in November.
During the indoor track season, Green specialized in the 800-meter and 1-mile runs, winning the PAC indoor title in the mile with a school-record time of 5:17.76, before placing second at the conference indoor championships in the 800 in 2:24.92.
In her record-breaking outdoor track season, Green established new program marks in both the 800- and 1,500-meter runs.
Her top 1,500 performance came at the Bucknell Bison Classic, where she posted a time of 4:46.22 to best her previous school record by more than six seconds.
At the PAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, she took gold in the 800 with a time of 2:18.66, topping the field by nearly three seconds.
She also added a second-place finish at the PAC championships in the 1,500.
Two weeks later, she established a new personal best and program record in the 800 with a time of 2:16.06 at the Swarthmore Last Chance.
Along with the three individual records that Green set this season, she was a part of the Bearcats’ 4x400 relay squad that set a new team mark at the PAC Championships in April.
She also graduates as the team’s record-holder in the 1,000-meter run, with a mark of 3:09.01 set in March 2019, while she owns the third-fastest times in team history in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
The Academic All-America honor is just the latest in a string of accolades earned by Green in 2022.
At the St. Vincent College Honors Convocation in April, Green was named the winner of the 2022 President’s Award.
The college’s highest honor, it is annually presented to the member of the graduating senior class who best embodies what the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts and sciences college values in its students – outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service. In May, Green was honored at the PAC Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet.
Green is the first St. Vincent College student-athlete to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America since Bobby Finn earned the honor in baseball in 2019.
Prior St. Vincent Academic All-Americans include Maggie Nelson (women’s lacrosse) in 2018, Brittany Sedlock (women’s basketball) in 2012 and Pam Lewis (softball) in 1986.
To be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or older, carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.60 or higher and be a top contributor to their team.
Student-athletes are nominated by their institution’s athletic communication department and the awards are then voted upon by CoSIDA membership, which consists of sports information and athletic communication personnel from across the U.S.
