St. Vincent College track and field and cross-country standouts Joey Bujdos and Sydney Green have each been selected to the 2021-22 NCAA Division III College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Region team.
As First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District selections for CoSIDA’s District IV, which encompasses all Division III institutions in the state of Pennsylvania, Bujdos (Indiana, Pa./Indiana Area) and Green (Greensburg, Pa./Greater Latrobe) will now be placed on the ballot for the prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-America honor.
An engineering major, Bujdos enjoyed a prolific junior season for the Bearcats. In cross country, Bujdos was consistently in the Bearcats’ top seven, earning Honorable Mention All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors with a 19th-place finish at the 2021 PAC Championship, before placing 65th in a 230-runner field at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.
On the track, Bujdos emerged as one of the top mid-distance runners in the region in 2022. During the indoor season, he ran anchor on SVC’s PAC-championship winning distance medley relay team, while also producing a fifth-place finish at the PAC Championships in both the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay. He would then turn in a stellar outdoor season for SVC. Specializing in the 800-meter run, Bujdos picked up wins at the Slippery Rock and Westminster Invitationals, before winning the PAC 800 title with a PAC Championship meet-record time of 1:52.30. Two weeks later, at the Swarthmore Last Chance, Bujdos turned in a career-best time of 1:52.17 in the 800, the fifth-best performance in school history and the fourth-fastest mark in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Region this season.
Greene, also an engineering major, was consistently SVC’s number-one runner during the cross country campaign. She won the St. Vincent Invitational on Sept. 18, while placing sixth at the PAC Cross Country Championship to earn first-team All-PAC laurels.
During the indoor track season, Green specialized in the 1-mile and 800-meter runs, winning the PAC indoor title in the mile with a school-record time of 5:17.76, before placing second at the conference indoor championships in the 800 in 2:24.92. During her record-breaking outdoor track season, Green established new program records in both the 800 and 1,500-meter runs. Her top 1,500 performance came at the Bucknell Bison Classic, where she turned in a time of 4:46.22, besting her previous school mark by nearly seven seconds. At the PAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Green took gold in the 800 with a time of 2:18.66, topping the field by more than two seconds. She would promptly place second at the PAC meet in the 1,500 in 4:50.47. Two weeks later, she established a new personal best and program record in the 800 with a time of 2:16.06 at the Swarthmore Last Chance.
Along with her All-PAC accolades, Green was also honored at the conference’s 2022 Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet, while she was named the winner of the 2022 St. Vincent College President’s Award. The College’s highest honor is annually presented to the member of the graduating senior class who best embodies what the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts and sciences college values in its students—outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service.
To be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or older, carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 or higher and be a top contributor to their teams. Nominations and voting are carried out by each institution’s sports information and athletic communication directors.
Bujdos and Green will now be placed on the Academic All-America ballot, which will be voted upon by CoSIDA membership. The CoSIDA Academic All-America teams will be unveiled on June 22.
