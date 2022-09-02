The St. Vincent College football team will play host to an unfamiliar foe in Stevenson University when they kick off their season this Saturday at Chuck Noll Field at 1 p.m.
This will be the first time in the program’s history that they will match up with the Mustangs.
St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka is excited to match up with a different non-conference opponent, and one the Bearcats aren’t very familiar with. This could also be the last time the Bearcats play a nonconference opponent, with the addition of Allegheny to the President’s Athletic Conference, there could be a change of the scheduling alignment in the conference in the future.
“Every two years we always like to get a new contract with a new non-conference team,” he said. “This just happens that this could be the last season we have a nonconference game, with the new nonconference alignment.”
Smetanka said Stevenson will be a tough week one test for the Bearcats.
“Stevenson is a really good team,” he said. “They are a good program and finished their season out 5-1 last year. They beat FDU (Florham), who we lost to in the bowl game by three scores, so we know what we have in front of us.
Smetanka said it will be a good opportunity to have a little bit of an outlook on what is ahead for St. Vincent in 2022.
“It will be a good test to see where we stack up for the 2022 season,” he said. “It will show how we compare to a team of (Stevenson’s) caliber. I think our guys have gotten that message through the course of this week, which is important. It was important to finish out this week with a strong week of practice.”
The Bearcats return 17 starters from last season’s team, that went to the ECAC James Lynah bowl game, but Smetanka said week one is always a good opportunity to see what some of the new freshmen and transfers are capable of doing.
“(Nonconference) games are important to see what type of team we have now,” he said. “I enjoy seeing the new guys go out there and see how they all mesh together. It’s important to see how they all mesh together, how their sideline attitude is, and how they communicate on the field.”
One of the key returners for the Bearcats is senior quarterback, Brady Walker. Walker threw for 2,721 yards last season, with 22 touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions. Walker is now the all-time leading passer with 4,200 career passing yards, passing Smetanka on that list last season.
“The quarterback position is a very important position, as far as getting the run game and pass game going,” Smetanka said. “We fully trust (Brady) with everything we are doing out there on offense, especially with this being his fourth year in the system. He has a good rapport with his teammates and coaches and that’s why he was named a captain this year.”
Smetanka said he is looking forward to seeing what Walker can do on the field this season, especially after a season where he was one of the leader passers in the PAC.
“He had a good season last year, so this year it’s about building off of his success last season and seeing where he can go with it,” Smetanka said. “I think this year he has taken more of the vocal leadership role and being more vocal on the field. He started to show that role late last season and has built on it so far through camp this year.”
Along with Walker, a couple of other returners from last year’s team on the offensive side of the ball include running back Joey Kremer and wide receiver Molayo Irefin.
Kremer had 23 carries for 78 yards last year but will have an increased role this season. Irefin caught 68 passes for 919 yards with six touchdowns last year as well
On the defensive side of the ball, St. Vincent also has a couple of key players coming back. Sophomore, Joanes Polynice and graduate student Kyle Coombe are both coming back for the Bearcats this year.
Polynice had 67 tackles last season, including 5.5 TFLs, one sack and two interceptions. Coombe on the other hand had 53 tackles and 0.5 TFLs, including two interceptions and four pass breakups.
Smetanka said he and his team are looking to take that “next step” this season, especially coming off of a season where they qualified for just their third bowl game in program history.
“The goal is to build off of the bowl game, and not go backward,” he said. “We have to make sure our guys are pushing themselves during practice and pushing themselves in the weight room and being prepared from any aspect of game preparation. We will see with the new group of guys how we all come together for this first game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.