The St. Vincent softball team opened the 2023 season with a pair of come-from-behind wins at The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Florida.

In game one, the Bearcats trailed 3-0 before rattling off six unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 6-3 comeback win over Rivier, before freshman Kiley Meek shrugged off an early deficit to pick up a complete game victory on the mound in her collegiate debut, a 5-1 win over Concordia-Moorhead in the nightcap.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.