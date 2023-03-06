The St. Vincent softball team opened the 2023 season with a pair of come-from-behind wins at The Spring Games in Winter Haven, Florida.
In game one, the Bearcats trailed 3-0 before rattling off six unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 6-3 comeback win over Rivier, before freshman Kiley Meek shrugged off an early deficit to pick up a complete game victory on the mound in her collegiate debut, a 5-1 win over Concordia-Moorhead in the nightcap.
GAME ONE: St. Vincent 6, Rivier 3
Trailing 3-0 after six innings of play in their season-opener, the Bearcats sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to plate six runs, before Haley Bicko closed out the comeback win in the circle to earn the victory.
Neither team managed much offense in the opening stages of the game, as the Bearcats tallied just four hits over the first six innings and stranded five baserunners.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders drew first blood, with a walk, hit batter and fielder’s choice leading to a three-run double by Sarah Frazier to open up a three-run lead.
After Dillner was stranded after singling in the top of the sixth, Bicko came on to retire the side in the bottom half of the inning, setting up the Bearcats’ big top of the seventh.
Nicolette Kloes, Bicko and Leah Yoder opened the seventh with three straight singles to load the bases. With one out, Rachel Mason singled to right, bringing home Bicko and Kloes, before Olivia Persin’s single scored Yoder to tie the game at 3-3. After a walk to Jessica LaPorte loaded the bases, Dillner stroked a line drive that was caught on the warning track in center, but deep enough to score pinch runner Olivia Goodwin with the go-ahead run. In her Bearcat debut, Allie Prady then gave SVC some insurance with a double to the corner in left, plating Persin and LaPorte with SVC’s fifth and sixth runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Bicko pitched around a two-out triple to record a scoreless inning and seal the win.
Seven different St. Vincent players recorded at least one hit, with Prady, Bicko and Dillner each posting two-hit games.
Meghan Braun started in the circle and was strong, working the first five innings and allowing three runs on just three hits. Bicko threw the final two scoreless innings, scattering two hits.
GAME TWO: St. Vincent 5, Concordia-Moorhead 1
St. Vincent was again forced to play catch-up in its second game of the afternoon, as Concordia opened the first inning with three straight singles to take a 1-0 lead.
The Bearcats promptly got the run back. Persin singled and LaPorte walked to open the home half of the frame, before Prady singled to left field to score Persin and tie the game at 1-1.
Meek pitched around a one-out error in the top of the second to keep the Cobbers off the board, before SVC took the lead for good in the bottom half. With one out, Yoder singled to left and Shelby Dobrzynski walked, before Lily Rush stroked a single to center in her first career at-bat to plate Yoder and give SVC a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, the Bearcats added some more insurance, with LaPorte leading off with a single and Dillner following with a no-doubter home run to left-center field go push the SVC advantage to 4-1.
The Bearcats closed out the game’s scoring in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Rush walked and Persin singled, before LaPorte stroked a line drive through the hole to plate Rush with her team’s fifth run.
While St. Vincent’s offense continued to add on, Meek was masterful in her debut. After allowing the one run and three hits in the first inning, the freshman allowed just three hits and four total baserunners over her final six frames. In the complete game effort, Meek allowed just one run on six hits, with four strikeouts and zero walks.
Offensively, St. Vincent again racked 10 hits, with multi-hit performances from Persin (2-for-4), LaPorte (2-for-3) and Kloes (2-for-3).
Vanessa Ramos started for Concordia (2-6) and took the loss, working two innings and allowing two runs on four hits with two walks.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Monday, March 6, taking on Penn State-Brandywine at 9 a.m. and Simmons University at 11:30 a.m. in Auburndale, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.