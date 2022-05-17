The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced that two members of the St. Vincent softball team have been named All-Region for the 2022 season.
Senior first baseman Abbey Ginter (Homer City, Pa./Homer-Center) was a Second Team selection in Region VII, while sophomore outfielder Alex Dillner (Irwin, Pa./Norwin) was a Third Team pick.
Ginter was one of the premier power hitters in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) this season, as she led the circuit in home runs (10), RBIs (50), total bases (89) and slugging percentage (.769). The 50 RBIs are the most in a single-season in team history while the 10 home runs rank second. Along with the impressive power numbers, Ginter finished with a .375 batting average (39-for-104), seven doubles, two triples, 10 walks and 21 runs scored. This is the latest in a string of postseason honors for Ginter, as she was also recently voted First Team All-PAC and named to the PAC Championship All-Tournament Team.
Dillner was a model of consistency for the Bearcats throughout her sophomore season, as she hit safely in 26 of 30 starts, including 18 multi-hit efforts. She ranked fifth in the PAC in batting average (.447), seventh in both hits (47) and doubles (12) and 10th in on-base percentage (.454). Dillner also drove in 28 RBIs, scored 21 runs and posted a .592 slugging percentage, while she struck out just seven times in 108 plate appearances. Defensively, the left fielder committed just one error in 23 chances, good for a .957 fielding percentage. Like Ginter, Dillner was also voted First Team All-PAC.
Dillner and Ginter were two of just five players from the PAC to earn All-Region honors, while St. Vincent was the lone PAC member to have multiple players selected. NFCA member head coaches nominate and vote for the winners in their respective region.
The Bearcats finished the 2022 season with a 24-10 overall record and advanced to the semifinals of the PAC Championship Tournament.
