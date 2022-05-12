Four members of the St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team have been recognized with All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference accolades for the 2022 season.
Per a vote of the league’s head coaches, senior attack Joey Smith (Kent Island, Md./The Gunston School) and junior midfielder Kaylee Bandow (York, Pa./York Catholic) were named First Team All-PAC, while sophomore attack Bridget Doyle (Pittsburgh, Pa./Oakland Catholic) and sophomore midfielder Maggie Edwards (North Huntingdon, Pa./Norwin) were Second Team All-PAC selections. Senior Emily Taylor (Ellicott City, Md./Howard) was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Smith had a monster senior season for the Green and Gold, scoring 53 goals and adding 60 assists for 113 points. The 60 assists and the 113 points both led the PAC, while her 53 goals placed seventh in the conference. Smith scored at least one goal in all 18 games for the Bearcats, while she recorded two or more points in 16 different games. She scores three or more goals in 12 different games, with four 5-goal games, while she finished with at least three assists on 10 different occasions. She totaled 10 or more points in a game five times, highlighted by a 4-goal, 8-assist output in a March 11 win at Lancaster Bible. Smith is one of just four players to record more than 100 points in a season in St. Vincent team history, while she graduated with 227 career points to rank third all-time in program history. This marks Smith’s third career All-PAC selection, having earned First Team laurels in 2021 and Second Team honors in 2019.
Bandow was a solid two-way midfielder for the Bearcats in 2022, as she scored 55 points, on 42 goals and 13 assists, while adding 30 ground balls, 63 draw controls and 14 caused turnovers. She had at least one point in 17 of 18 games, including 14 multi-point efforts. Bandow also recorded two or more ground balls in 10 different games and finished with five or more draw controls in seven different contests. Her top offensive performance came in SVC’s win at Thiel on April 23, when she scored seven goals, while she scored four goals in three different games. Through her first three seasons, Bandow has 85 points, on 65 goals and 19 assists, along with 64 ground balls.
Doyle enjoyed a prolific season as one of the major cogs for the conference’s leading offense, as she totaled 72 points, on 46 goals and 26 assists. She totaled 12 multi-goal games, including a 6-goal effort in SVC’s win at LaRoche on Feb. 20 and 5-goal outputs in wins over Westminster (April 9) and Thiel (April 23). She also added four assists in the Thiel victory to total a career-high nine points. She also had a pair of 7-poing games, scoring three goals with four assists in wins at Lancaster Bible (March 11) and Wilson (March 16), while she finished with six points in conference wins over Westminster, Bethany (April 19) and Chatham (May 2). In her 28-game career with the Bearcats, Doyle has recorded 96 points, on 64 goals and 32 assists.
Edwards was another premiere two-way midfielder for the Bearcats in 2022, as she scored 38 points (26 goals, 12 assists), recorded a school-record 30 caused turnovers, snared a team-leading 61 ground balls and totaled 63 draw controls. Edwards recorded eight multi-goal games, scoring a season-high four tallies in SVC’s win at Wilson (March 16), while she recorded three or more points in 10 different games. She grabbed three or more ground balls in 10 different games, including 6-ground ball efforts at Grove City (March 24) and against Muskingum (April 6), while she had at least one caused turnover in 16 different games, including four in SVC’s regular season finale victory over Chatham, a game in which she also recorded a career-high 10 draw controls.
In 17 games during her senior season, Taylor totaled 19 points, on 15 goals and four assists, while adding 13 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. She recorded a career-high four points in SVC’s win over Waynesburg on March 14, scoring three goals with an assist, while she recorded a second three-goal game in the Bearcats’ April 19 win over Bethany. In the Bearcats’ second meeting with Waynesburg on April 4, Taylor recorded career-highs with seven ground balls and three caused turnovers, while also scoring two goals.
The Bearcats finished the 2022 season with a 10-8 overall record and 5-3 PAC mark, advancing to the semifinals of the PAC Championship Tournament. St. Vincent led the PAC in scoring (14.5 goals per game) and draw controls (16.6 per game), while winning 10 or more games for the seventh time under 11th-year head coach Jym Walters.
