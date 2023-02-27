After losing the first set, the St. Vincent men’s volleyball team stormed back to win the next three sets, coming away with a 3-1 conference win at Medaille Saturday.
The Bearcats (6-4, 5-2 AMCC) fell in the first set 25-19, before winning convincingly in the next three sets by scores of, 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18.
Zebadiah Wyant led the way for St. Vincent with a game-high 14 kills, while also adding one service ace as well. Shawn McSwiggen finished the game with 13 kills and three service aces in the win for the Bearcats. Matthew Minkin recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 12 kills and 15 digs.
Zachary Mumpower recorded ten blocks up front for the Bearcats, while Zach Wyant totaled 37 assists as well. Matthew Klasnic added 12 digs for St. Vincent in the win also.
In the first set, Medaille (4-11, 0-5 AMCC) opened up the set scoring four of the first five points, taking a 4-1 lead. The Bearcats answered back with a 6-1 run to take their first lead of the match at 7-5. The Bearcats scored their six points on a kill and service ace by McSwiggen and three attacking errors by the Mavericks.
Both teams traded the next few points as St. Vincent still held a slight lead of one at 9-8. Medaille answered with five straight points to regain the lead at 13-9 and then 14-10. The Mavericks continued on the attack, increasing their lead in the set to 20-14 and then 24-18, taking full control. It was back-and-forth early on in the second set, as the score was tied at 3-3 and 6-6. St. Vincent scored seven unanswered points and 11 of the next 12 points to take a 19-10 commanding lead in the set. After Medaille scored two straight to cut it to 19-12, the Bearcats once again responded, scoring four in a row on a service error by the Mavericks, followed by two kills from Zeb Wyant and a kill by Minkin to take a 23-12 lead in the second set.
St. Vincent and Medaille split the final four points in the set as St. Vincent scored on another kill from Zeb Wyant and a service error by the Mavericks to win the set (25-14), tying the match up at 1-1.
SVC remained on the attack in the third set. St. Vincent scored five of the first six points on kills by Minkin, McSwiggen, and Wyant, followed by two straight attack errors by the Mavericks, giving the Bearcats a 5-1 lead early in the set.After a point from Medaille, St. Vincent sored four straight points. The Bearcats scored on a kill and service ace by McSwiggen, followed by back-to-back attack errors by the Mavericks, increasing their lead to 9-2 in the set and further increased their lead to 13-7.
Medaille started to cut into the SVC lead as the Mavericks clawed their way back, cutting the lead to 17-13. The Bearcats went on to score three of the final four points on three straight attack errors by Medaille, followed by a kill from Mumpower as St. Vincent won the set (25-15), taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
In the fourth set, it was tight early on. The set was tied 3-3 and 5-5, before the Bearcts took a slight lead at 8-7. After it was 8-7 in favor of the Bearcats, SVC scored the next two points on a kill by McSwiggen and a kill by Michael Pollak, increasing their lead to 10-7 in the set.
After a point from Medaille, the Bearcats added two more points of their own on kills by Zeb Wyant and Mumpower, increasing their lead to 12-8. The Mavericks answered with four straight points of their own, tying the set back up at 12-12 and kept the game tied over the next few points at 18-18.
The Bearcats stormed back with a 7-0 run to close out the game and the fourth set (25-18), ending the match on a service ace from Pollak.
In the entirety of the match, St. Vincent tallied 51 kills, seven service aces, and 12 blocks. The Bearcats also had 47 assists and 49 digs in the win as well.
