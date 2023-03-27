The St. Vincent men's volleyball team returned home after a month long of road games, defeating Wells 3-0 in an AMCC matchup Saturday. 

After trailing for most of the first set, the Bearcats went on a late run in the set, gaining momentum the rest of the match winning set one, 25-20, set two, 25-21, and set three, 25-17. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.