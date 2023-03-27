The St. Vincent men's volleyball team returned home after a month long of road games, defeating Wells 3-0 in an AMCC matchup Saturday.
After trailing for most of the first set, the Bearcats went on a late run in the set, gaining momentum the rest of the match winning set one, 25-20, set two, 25-21, and set three, 25-17.
Matthew Minkin recorded another double-double for St. Vincent, tallying ten kills and 15 digs, while also recording three blocks. Chrystiaan Sexton also had a big day for the Bearcats recording seven kills. Shawn McSwiggen also recorded seven kills and five service aces for St. Vincent.
Zach Wyant recorded a team-high 23 assists for the Bearcats. Matthew Klasnic added nine digs and Michael Pollak added seven digs as well in the win for St. Vincent.
The Bearcats started the match with full control as the Bearcats took an early 6-3 lead. Wells stormed back with a 5-0 run and scored six of the next seven to gain a 9-7 lead in the opening set. The Express continued on the attack as they increased their lead to 17-12.
After a timeout by the Bearcats, they went on a big 9-0 run to set the pace for the rest of the match. In those nine points, Minkin recorded two kills and Pollak, and Zach Wyant did as well to give the Bearcats the lead back at 22-18.
Wells scored a point to bring it right back to 22-19 but the Bearcats answered scoring three of the final four points in the set on back-to-back attack errors by the Express, followed by a kill from Sexton to give the Bearcats a 25-20 set win.
In the second set, Wells once again started out on top. The Express opened up to a 3-0 and 5-2 lead in the set. St. Vincent once again answered back with a 3-0 run on a kill by Zach Wyant, followed by two service aces in a row by McSwiggen to tie the set up at 5-5.
The teams traded the next several points as the set was tied at 14-14. The Bearcats once again went on another big run as they score five points in a row to gain control and the lead. The Bearcats scored on five straight errors by Wells to take a 19-14 lead.
The Bearcats remained on the attack, playing even with Wells over the remaining points in the set as St. Vincent won the set (25-21) after a few more errors by the Express to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, it was all St. Vincent from the beginning. Wells cut the Bearcats' lead to 6-4 but St. Vincent had another big run in them. The Bearcats scored the next five points on two attack errors by the Express, with two service aces from McSwiggen, and a kill by Zach Wyant mixed in between as SVC opened up to an 11-4 lead.
The St. Vincent lead held steady over the next few points as SVC still led by seven at 17-10. The Bearcats sealed the match, scoring three of the final four points on a kill by Minkin, followed by a service error and attack error by the Express as the Bearcats won the set (25-17), completing the three-set sweep.
SVC led the Express in every major statistical category. The Bearcats compiled 38 kills, six service aces, eight blocks, 34 assists, and 57 digs in the win.
St. Vincent returns to action on Wednesday, March 29, with a big AMCC matchup against Hiram in the Carey Center. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.