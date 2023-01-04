The St. Vincent men’s basketball team traveled to Thiel for their first game of 2023, where the Bearcats fell by a final score of 96-78 Tuesday.

Mike Iuzzolino led the way for St. Vincent, as he was one of three Bearcats to finish in double figures. Iuzzolino, in his second game with SVC, finished with 22 points, while recording three steals. Jaden Gales also finished in double figures for St. Vincent, scoring 18 points, while Shemar Bennett was the third Bearcat to finish in double figures, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds.

