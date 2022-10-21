For The Bulletin
St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka was very pleased with the effort his team showed last week at home against the Golden Tornadoes.
“Last week was a big win for us,” Smetanka said. “The win wasn’t even big just for this year, but looking back on the history of our program, we haven’t really fared well against Geneva and their triple option over the years. Our guys had a really good gameplan on the offensive and defensive ends.”
In the win over the GT’s, the Bearcat offense compiled over 400 yards of total offense, which was very comforting to Smetanka and the rest of the SVC team.
“Offensively our guys did a really good job of combining for our biggest yardage total for the season with 410 yards,” Smetanka said. “We saw a lot of guys touch the ball and five different guys scored touchdowns. Our offensive line did a really good job of controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the game as well.”
The Bearcats were just as good on the defensive side of the ball as well, limiting a high-powered a Geneva triple option rushing attack.
“It was tough to just get a look at the triple option throughout our week of preparation when you don’t ever run it,” Smetanka said. “Luckily our backup quarterback Devin Gleason ran the triple option when he was in high school and he did a really good job of helping us get a look at it, throughout the week of practice. They did a really good job up front controlling the line of scrimmage and our backers did a good job creating some turnovers.”
St. Vincent quarterback Brady Walker had a big day for the Bearcats. Walker recorded 221 passing yards, while also scoring four total touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD.
“Brady really just built off of his performance from the previous week’s,” Smetanka said. “He threw the ball to six different receivers which was really nice to see on Saturday. He’s making sure he’s going through his reads and doing a really good job of dispersing the ball around the field. Brady has done a really good job of seeing what he has available and not trying to force anything that isn’t there.”
The Bearcats have had an extremely challenging schedule to start the season, playing teams that are either currently nationally ranked or receiving votes to be ranked. The Bearcats five previous opponents had a combined 18-6 record going into play last weekend.
“All of the team’s we had lost to were top two or three in their conference standings,” Smetanka said. “Now it’s about learning from the situations of early in the season and growing and seeing what we can get better at. We just have to be consistent now and that was one thing we really talked about throughout practice this week.”
Coming into Saturday’s game against the Allegheny Gators, the Bearcats are currently 0-2 in road games this season and Smetanka hopes to change that.
“We have to make sure we go up to (Allegheny) and treat it as a business trip and take care of what we need to take care of on our end,” he said. “We need to make sure that we are executing on all ends and all three phases of the game this week at Allegheny.”
St. Vincent and Allegheny have played just one time in both program’s histories. Allegheny won the lone matchup, defeating the Bearcats 28-6 on Sept. 28, 1929. Smetanka said the Bearcats must be prepared for a tough Allegheny team.
“Up front on their offensive line and defensive line they have really good size,” he said. “We have to make sure that we are doing everything on our end in the run game and pass game so that they aren’t getting pressure on Brady when we are throwing the ball down field. We can’t get our backfield blown up in the run game either.”
Smetanka said the Bearcats need to have a similar approach on their defensive side of the ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.