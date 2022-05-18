Five members of the St. Vincent College baseball team have earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference accolades for the 2022 season.
Per a vote of the league’s head coaches, graduate outfielder T.J Dailey (McMurray, Pa./Peters Township) and sophomore first baseman Billy Perroz (Vandergrift, Pa./Kiski Area) were voted First Team All-PAC; junior outfielder Jordan Sabol (Export, Pa./Penn-Trafford) Second Team All-PAC; and senior pitcher/infielder Casey Jones (Georgetown, Pa./South Side Beaver) and senior pitcher Justin Wright (Greensburg, Pa./Hempfield) each earned Honorable Mention All-PAC honors. Additionally, sophomore infielder J’Shawn Taylor (Chicago, Ill./Whitney M. Young) was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
In his final season with the Bearcats, Dailey started all 38 games in right field and batted .341 (47-for-138) with eight home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 43 RBIs and 40 runs scored. He finished the season ranked second in the conference in runs and third in RBIs, triples and runs scored. He also placed in the top-10 in the PAC in slugging percentage (.645), while defensively, he committed just two errors in 78 chances. Dailey recorded 15 multi-hit games on the season, while he went 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts, drew 14 walks and posted a .408 on-base percentage. This marks Dailey’s second career All-PAC nod, after earning Second Team laurels in 2021.
In his first season with the Bearcats, Perroz led the team and ranked fourth in the PAC with a .395 batting average (45-for-114), totaling four home runs, three triples, nine doubles and 26 RBIs. He hit safely in 26 different games with 17 multi-hit games, including three 3-hit games and a season-best 4-for-4 performance against Westminster on April 30. Perroz struck out just 15 times in 131 plate appearances, while posting a .632 slugging percentage and .441 on-base percentage. In the field, Perroz led all SVC regulars with a .988 field percentage, with two errors in 252 chances at first base.
Sabol started all 38 games in centerfield, batting .328 (41-for-125) with 12 doubles, two triples and one home run. He was a on-base machine for the Green and Gold, drawing a team-leading 23 walks enroute to a team-best .459 on-base percentage. Sabol stole 12 bases to rank sixth in the PAC, while he recorded two or more hits in 13 different games. This is the second PAC honor bestowed upon Sabol in less than a week, after being named to the PAC Baseball All-Tournament Team on May 13. This is also Sabol’s second career All-PAC honor, as he was a First Team pick in 2021.
Jones was a valuable member of both the SVC pitching staff and lineup in 2022, splitting time between second and third base while also leading the Bearcats in pitching wins, appearances and innings. At the plate, Jones batted .333 (19-for-57) with three doubles, six runs scored, four walks and 15 RBIs. On the mound, he bounced back from a season-ending injury in 2021 to go 5-5 with two saves, 52 strikeouts and a 5.08 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched. He led the PAC with five complete games, while he ranked fourth in appearances (16), seventh in innings pitched and eighth in strikeouts, Over his four-year career, Jones has amassed a 15-6 record with 154 strikeouts in 154 innings. Jones had previously earned Second Team All-PAC honors following his 2019 freshman campaign.
Wright turned in a stellar senior season on the mound. In nine games and six starts, he went a perfect 4-0, ranking seventh in the conference with a 3.05 ERA. In 41.1 innings pitched, he struck out 30 batters against just 15 walks. Wright had a pair of complete game wins, while allowing an opponent batting average of just .259. He surrendered two or fewer runs in six of his nine appearances, while he walked two or fewer batters in eight of nine games.
The Bearcats finished 24-14 in 2022 and qualified for the PAC Championship Tournament for the second straight season and third time in the past four completed seasons. The campaign included a team-record 16-game winning streak, while the 24 wins mark the third most in a season in team history.
