For the 15th consecutive season, St. Vincent College served as site of the annual Presidents’ Athletic Conference Football Media Day.
Each of the league’s 11 head football caches were joined by a player representative at the event, held in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion. Sports information personnel from each conference college, along with a number of working media members from across the region, were also in attendance.
After St. Vincent College President Rev. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., welcomed the guests, PAC executive director Joe Onderko recapped the 2021 PAC football season and gave a brief preview of the upcoming season.
Grove City College sports information director Ryan Briggs then introduced Ed Farrell, former Thiel College sports information director and longtime sportswriter, as the 2022 winner of the Dow Carnahan Media Award, which is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for their service while promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches and programs.
Farrell worked for newspapers for 40 years, including the Jefferson (Ohio) Gazette, Greenville (Pa.) Record-Argus, Franklin (Pa.) News-Herald, and Sharon (Pa.) Herald.
The award is named in honor of Dow Carnahan, the longtime voice of St. Vincent football and men’s and women’s basketball and legendary broadcaster for Latrobe AM station WCNS. Carnahan passed away unexpectedly in 2016.
After a touching address from Farrell, PAC deputy commissioner Kevin Fenstermacher then emceed the press conference portion of the event, which entailed a question-and-answer session with each head coach and their player representative.
Fourth-year St. Vincent head coach Aaron Smetanka was joined on the dais by rising senior quarterback Brady Walker (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway), who earned honorable mention All-PAC honors in 2021 after throwing for 2,712 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The event then concluded with a luncheon and the release of the PAC’s preseason football poll, which was conducted among coaches, media members and sports information directors at the event.
The Bearcats were slotted to finish sixth in the poll, receiving 202 points.
Westminster College was tabbed first, receiving 366 total points and 19 of 36 first-place votes. Washington & Jefferson College finished second with seven first-place votes and 346 points while defending conference champ Carnegie Mellon University was picked third with 10 first-place tallies and 336 points.
Grove City was fourth (278), Case Western Reserve fifth (268), Geneva College seventh (174), Allegheny College eighth (173), Waynesburg University ninth (110), Bethany College 10th (83) and Thiel College 11th (40).
With the release of the preseason poll, the conference also announced its list of players to watch, on which the Bearcats were well-represented. Along with Walker, the list included junior offensive linemen Nathan Bettwy (Hollidaysburg, Pa./Hollidaysburg) and Christian Ciecierski (Murrysville, Pa./Franklin Regional); junior wide receiver and return specialist Molayo Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding); sophomore linebacker Joanes Polynice (Winter Garden, Fla./West Orange); and sophomore cornerback Jaden Pratt (Odenton, Md./Arundel).
The Bearcats will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting Stevenson University in a 1 p.m. non-conference battle at Chuck Noll Field.
