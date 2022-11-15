Two St. Vincent College student-athletes have received Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors for action contested the week of Nov. 7.
Junior Molayo Irefin (Bowie, Md./Archbishop Spalding) has been named the PAC Football Offensive Player of the Week, while freshman Jaden Gales (Pittsburgh, Pa./Bishop Canevin) earned PAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week accolades.
In St. Vincent’s 36-7 victory over Bethany College on Saturday, Irefin recorded his second three-touchdown performance in as many weeks. He caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Irefin’s biggest highlight of the day came midway through the first quarter when he and quarterback Brady Walker hooked up for a 90-yard touchdown pass, the second-longest pass play in program history. Irefin wrapped up his junior season tied for the PAC lead in total touchdowns (12) while ranking second in the conference in receptions (62) and third in receiving yards (732). It marks his first PAC Offensive Player of the Week laurel this season, but he was previously honored with PAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his kick and punt return prowess on Sept. 6 and Nov. 7.
Gales averaged 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three wins for the Bearcats, shooting 55.6% from the field (20-for-36) and .700 (7-for-10) from the foul line. In his collegiate debut, an 81-61 win over Penn State-Shenango on Tuesday, Gales had nine points and seven boards. Two nights later, in a 73-67 overtime win over Juniata, Gales finished with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. He would then close the week by scoring a game-high 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds in Saturday’s 69-56 victory over Carlow.
