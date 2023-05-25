LOUISVILLE – Following a record-breaking senior season, St. Vincent College’s Brody McMahon has been named Honorable Mention All-America by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).
McMahon (Lewes, Delaware/Cape Henlopen) becomes St. Vincent’s first USILA All-America selection.
McMahon, who earlier in May was named First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) and the PAC Defensive Player of the Year, turned in a dominant season to lead the conference’s top-scoring defense. The veteran standout led the conference with a team-record 52 caused turnovers, good for an average of 2.89 per game, which ranked 15th in NCAA Division III. He also corralled 74 ground balls, while adding six points on three goals and three assists. Named the PAC’s Defensive Player of the Week four times this season, McMahon had at least three caused turnovers in 10 different games, highlighted by a career-high eight caused turnovers in the Bearcats’ April 23 win over Thiel. He also registered at least three ground balls 13 times, recording a career-high 11 April 29 against Chatham. Led by McMahon, SVC surrendered a conference-low 7.87 goals per game, allowing five or fewer goals five times.
A three-time All-PAC honoree, McMahon closed out his four-year career with 152 ground balls and 91 caused turnovers over a span in which St. Vincent posted a combined record of 40-9.
Along with being the first-ever USILA All-America selection from St. Vincent, McMahon becomes just the seventh player from the PAC to ever receive the honor.
The USILA All-America team is selected by a committee of men’s lacrosse coaches and athletic administrators from across the country.
McMahon and the Bearcats finished 15-3 in 2023, tying the program’s single-season record for wins, while advancing to the PAC championship game for the second consecutive season.
