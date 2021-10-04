Men’s Soccer
The St. Vincent College men’s soccer team scored a pair of goals in the game’s first five minutes to pick up a 2-1 Senior Day win against Chatham in home Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Bearcats and evens their PAC record at 1-1, the same conference mark as Chatham.
The Bearcats wasted little time in taking a lead. Just 2:40 into play, senior Roberto Fulweiler sent a perfect pass down the middle of the field, which was accepted in stride by classmate Cris White, who buried it from the doorstep for his first goal of the year.
Just three minutes later, St. Vincent added to its lead. In his defensive third, Griffin Prinkey broke up a Chatham pass, dribbled through traffic and cleared the ball out of traffic. The Chatham keeper charged 25 yards from his net and leaped to receive it, but it took a fortuitous bounce over him and dribbled into the empty net to up the Bearcat lead to 2-0.
The Cougars then upped their offensive pressure, rattling off six shots over the next 20 minutes, but SVC’s defense held, with Benjamin Edwards, in his first career start in goal, making a pair of saves.
In the 42nd minute, Chatham embarked on another long possession, resulting in a pair of corner kicks. On the second one, Chatham cashed in, with Pascal Despinos settled the corner from Ryan Tabhaz in traffic and blasted it home to make it 2-1 with 3:35 left in the half.
The Bearcats’ best chance to add onto the lead in the second half came in the 59th minute. David Rahaman and Fulweiler each had shots blocked from inside the 8-yard box. Both blocks led to corner kicks, but SVC was unable to convert.
The St. Vincent defense and midfield corps allowed the one-goal lead to stand, limiting Chatham to just three shots and one corner kick over the game’s final 24 minutes to close out the win.
Fulweiler led St. Vincent with four shots while White finished with three attempts. Edwards earned the win in goal, going all 90 minutes and recording three saves.
Prior to the game, the Bearcats held Senior Day festivities to honor their seven-man senior class, which included White, Prinkey, Fulweiler, Cory Northrup, Ryan O’Leary, Liam Dixon and Cameron Yoder.
SVC is back in action, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson.
Women’s Soccer
Chatham used a strong second half to edge the St. Vincent College women’s soccer team, 2-0, on Senior Day at home.
Chatham scored the only two goals in the second half. Chatham outshot St. Vincent 18-1 in the first half. SVC goalie Kendall Castor made eight saves in the first half.
Emily Harvey scored the eventual game-winning goal, while Greta Mort netted Chatham’s second marker.
Castor had ten 10, playing all 90 minutes in net for St. Vincent. Tanisha Grewal had two shots, one being on goal. Lauren May also had a shot for the Bearcats.
Prior to the game, the Bearcat seniors May and Hannah Irvine were recognized on Senior Day.
SVC will travel to Washington & Jefferson, 8 p.m. Wednesday.
