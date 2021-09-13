Women’s Soccer
St. Vincent College sophomore Tanisha Grewal accounted for all of her team’s offense in its 3-0 non-conference win at Rosemont College.
Grewal scored all three goals for the Bearcats (1-3), extending her scoring streak to four games and upping her season total to six goals. It marked the first three-goal game by a Bearcat since current senior Hannah Irvine netted three goals in a 3-1 win over Thiel on Nov. 1, 2019.
Freshman Kendall Castor played all 90 minutes in goal for SVC, making three saves to earn her first career win.
Grewal scored her first goal in the 11th minute and added her second, from Lauren May with 20 minutes left in the half. Grewal completed her hat trick from Bella Ely nine minutes from the break.
SVC is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Penn State-Altoona.
Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team made quick work of host Mount Aloysius, defeating the Mounties in straight sets. Scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-20.
Luciana Polk led SVC (3-1) with 12 kills, while rookie Stacie Ramos notched a career-high 10. Vivian Poach, Lindsey Kocjancic and Kaelyn Staples each chipped in with six kills. Two SVC players reached double figures in assists, with Sara Ellis dishing out 19 and Taylor Sheesley 14.
Defensively, reigning Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Madie Marsico led the Bearcats with 12 digs, while Polk completed her second double-double of the season by notching 10. Ramos narrowly missed her first career double-double, as she finished with nine digs. Polk and Caitlyn Figuly shared the team lead with two blocks apiece, while Sheesley paced St. Vincent on the serve with three aces.
SVC is in non-conference action 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Men’s Soccer
Andres Mateos Carrion found the back of the net for the Bearcats late in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as St. Vincent dropped a 3-1 decision at Rosemont College.
Trailing 1-0, SVC’s Sean Knipp nearly tied it for SVC just 30 seconds into the second half, sending a blast off the post. But less than a minute later, Rosemont took a 2-0 lead, and added insurance in the 61st minute.
Mateos Carrion scored his first goal of the year in the 89th minute to set the final. Zach Gibbons stopped seven shots in goal.
SVC is back in action 8 p.m. Tuesday at Penn State-Altoona.
Women’s Golf
Representing St. Vincent College as an individual, sophomore Alyson Frank carded a career-best 91 to place sixth overall in a field of 62 golfers at the Grove City College Invitational.
Frank and the Bearcats are back in action on Friday at the Thiel Invitational.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent men’s tennis team edged out defending Allegheny Mountain College Conference champions Mount Aloysius, 5-2, on Sunday.
Evan Ray and Joey Bujdos claimed an 8-1 win at second doubles for the Bearcats. Mt. Aloysius’ top pairing edged out Josh Boland and Aaron Kuhn, 8-5.
Jack Citrone rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at fourth singles followed up by a David Lynn win at the top flight, 6-2, 6-2. With the deciding point up for grabs Mauricio Sanchez stepped up with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win in the two hole to clinch the match. Sam Butler was the last to finish, as he slugged his way to a 7-6(4), 7-5 win at fourth singles.
A day earlier, the Bearcats downed Waynesburg, 6-3, and Penn State-Altoona, 5-0. Lynn went 4-0 and was named St. Vincent Invitational Most Outstanding Player. Head coach Brian Niemiec earned his 50th career win, with now 34 as head coach of the men’s team and 17 as the women’s coach.
The Bearcats (4-0) are back in action 1 p.m. Sunday against Capital University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.