Athletes of the Week
SVC’s Brady Walker, Matthew Cassidy and David Lynn were honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for performances this past week.
Walker was named PAC Football Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 14-of-16 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 56-26 win against visiting Waynesburg in PAC South Division play. He threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the victory. Walker’s scoring throws went for 53 yards, 75 yards, 17 yards, 20 yards and five yards, respectively. His 87.5% completion percentage was one percentage point shy of the school record (88.5%), held by current coach Aaron Smetanka. Walker has thrown for 879 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games.
Cassidy was the PAC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. He helped guide St. Vincent to a pair of key PAC victories last week. Against Westminster and Washington & Jefferson, Cassidy totaled 10 points on four goals and six assists. He had a goal and an assist against Westminster before posting three goals and five helpers in Sunday’s home win against Washington & Jefferson. Cassidy added four ground balls and three caused turnovers in the two wins. He has 25 points on 13 goals and 12 assists.
Lynn earned the PAC Men’s Tennis Rookie of the Week for the fourth time. He went 2-0 in Wednesday’s 5-4 win against Geneva, and earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles, teaming with junior Mauricio Sanchez for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Lynn is 4-2 this spring at No. 1 singles. The Lynn-Sanchez pairing is 5-1 at top doubles.
Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) doubleheader with Geneva on Monday. The Bearcats won the first game, 10-1, and fell, 4-2, in the second game.
St. Vincent 10,
Geneva 1
SVC scored in the bottom of the second when Justin Wright’s sacrifice fly scored T.J. Dailey, and the Bearcats added two more for a 3-0 lead in the sixth.
SVC scored seven runs in the seventh inning. Jimmy Malone reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Tim Beimel and Wright. Jordan Sabol singled to centerfield, he advanced to second on a throw and Malone scored. Zack Barberich singled to centerfield, as Joe Rudzinski scored. A Matt Evans fielder’s choice plated Sabol, while Barberich and Evans also came around, giving SVC a 10-0 lead.
Sabol, Barberich and Dailey all finished with two hits. Four SVC players tallied one hit, eight Bearcats drove in a run and the team finished with 10 hits. Tom Bash worked seven innings, allowing zero runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts.
Geneva 4,
St. Vincent 2
Geneva led early, but SVC took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ben Menarchek drew a walk, Brady Duricko singled and both advanced on a wild pitch. Wright’s single scored Menarchek and Nate Roebuck plated Duricko with a sacrifice fly.
Geneva tied the game in the fifth and scored the eventual winning runs in the sixth.
Wright led the way with two hits, while Duricko and Jeremy Kruezweiser also added hits. Menarchek and Sabol scored runs. Tyler Chrise suffered the loss, giving up two runs on three hits.
SVC (12-6, 13-10) travels to Waynesburg, 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent College men’s golf team finished the first round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship in fifth with a 343 team score.
Brandon Silvis led SVC with an 83, while J.P. Duffy carded an 86. Ryan Owrey and Brevin Urso both shot an 87, while former Greater Latrobe standout Colten McCutcheon contributed a 96.
Westminster is in first with a 293, while Michael Bell shot a 69 for the Titans. Washington & Jefferson (302), Grove City (308) and Thiel (330) filled out the top five.
SVC is scheduled to complete the tournament Saturday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team completed its season with a 836 during the two-round Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship.
Sydney Ball led the team with a 99 for a two-day total of 192 to finish 11th overall. Emily Kraisinger finished with a 209 to take 21st overall. Alyson Frank and Tori Shilts took 24th and 25th, respectively.
Westminster’s Kasey Clifford won the individual title with a 159, while the Titans took home the team championship with a 671. Geneva (769), Thiel (771) and Grove City (821) rounded out the top five.
Bell was named All-PAC Honorable Mention and represented SVC on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team defeated Washington & Jefferson, 6-3, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road contest.
Aaron Kuhn picked up a singles win with a 6-3, 6-1 victory, while Josh Boland also won in straight games, 6-2, 6-2. Evan Ray clinched the SVC win with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. David Lynn also scored a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory at first singles.
SVC (4-2, 5-2) is scheduled to wrap up the regular season, 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.