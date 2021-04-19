Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team swept Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader.
St. Vincent 4,
Geneva 3
In the top of the third, SVC scored after T.J. Dailey reached on an error by the shortstop.
SVC started the sixth, as Jayke Saiani walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zack Vonstein later plated Saiani with a sacrifice fly. Tim Beimel drew a walk and scored on Jordan Sabol’s single to take a 3-2 lead.
Geneva tied the game, but Dailey later homered to left field, giving the Bearcats an eventual one-run win.
Sabol led the way with two hits, while six SVC players tallied one hit apiece. Four Bearcats drove in a run, as SVC finished with eight hits. Jimmy Malone went six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Matt Evans earned the save.
St. Vincent 20,
Geneva 1
SVC led 6-0 against Geneva through four innings. The Bearcats had a dominant fifth with five more runs for a 12-0 lead. SVC tallied five more runs in the sixth to eventually open a 15-run lead, as Joe Rudzinski singled to center to start the inning.
SVC scored four more runs in the top of the ninth to finish the sweep.
Dailey led the Bearcats with three hits, while 12 other Bearcats had at least one hit. Johnny Daggs, Sabol, Dailey and Rudzinski all scored three runs. Brenden Lavely picked up the win, going six innings, while allowing one run on eight hits.
SVC (11-6, 12-9) completes the season series with Geneva in a home doubleheader, 2 p.m. Monday.
Softball
Washington & Jefferson swept the St. Vincent College women’s softball team in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader.
W&J 10,
SVC 9
Washington & Jefferson scored twice in the first, but SVC cut the deficit in half when Johnna Karas singled in Mallory Halleck.
The Bearcats added to their total in the third, as Kelsey Tobin singled with the bases loaded, plating two to take a 3-2 lead. Monica Gourley singled later in the inning, as Tobin crossed before Kaylee Ludwick scored on a single from Karas, giving SVC a 5-2 advantage.
Washington & Jefferson made it a 5-3 game, but Mackenzie Larimer crossed on a ground out in the fifth. Karas batted in two more runs with a double to right center, plating Ludwick and Tobin.
Washington & Jefferson scored three runs on three hits to pull within two runs. In the sixth, Jessica Persin homered to lead off the inning, but the Presidents added two more runs. SVC later failed with a runner in scoring position, but in the bottom of the seventh, Washington & Jefferson singled to tie the game and won it with a hit batsman to end the game.
Karas led SVC, going 3-for-3 with four RBI. Haley Bicko allowed 10 runs on 13 hits in six innings during the loss.
W&J 6,
SVC 5
SVC opened the scoring in the nightcap, as Abbey Ginter doubled in Tobin. Washington & Jefferson homered and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the fifth, Halleck doubled in Ginter, while Taylor LaVale followed with a single to score Larimer, the pinch runner, giving SVC a 3-2 lead. W&J scored three runs on three hits to regain a two-run lead, 5-3.
In the sixth, Alexandra Dillner singled in Karas before Jessica LaPorte put the Presidents down in order. Trailing 5-4 with one out in the seventh, Shae Robson tripled in LaVale to tie the game, 5-5.
SVC had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but couldn’t capitalize. In the bottom of the inning, the Presidents landed a walk-off single to complete the sweep.
Ginter went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run, while Tobin and Robson collected two hits. LaPorte threw seven-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on 12 hits.
SVC (3-7, 9-14-1) will play its final home doubleheader, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Waynesburg.
Track
The St. Vincent College men finished fourth, while the women took 10th at the Grove City College Invitational.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Sydney Green finished fourth in the 800 with a 2:25.19, while Laura Aston took third in the 5000 with an 18:40.68. Alissa Beam finished fifth in the 3000 steeplechase in 12:20.28.
On the men’s side, Frankie King recorded a win in the 800 with a 1:59.09, while Tyler Laughery finished second in the event at 1:59.49. Joey Bujdos took fourth in 2:00.63.
In the 1500, Steve Patterson led the race with a 4:11.02, while Justin Densmore was next to cross the line in 4:15.65.
Tim Patterson recorded the third win for SVC in the 5000 with a 15:13.48. John Hurley took third (15:56.65), followed by Jeremy Capella with a 16:23.48.
Jacob Crestani ended eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:08.16), while Darius Hinton finished fifth in the 3000 steeplechase with a 10:24.09.
The grouping of King, former Greater Latrobe standout Collin Wilson, Laughery and Saige Vipond took second in the 1600 relay with a 3:32.98, while former Derry Area standout Zach Baum took seventh in the high jump (1.65 meters) before placing third (51 meters) in the javelin.
Westminster won the women’s event, while Geneva claimed the men’s title.
Both teams will take part in an event at Bethany on Wednesday.
Men’s Lacrosse
Nine different St. Vincent College players scored in a 20-2 men’s lacrosse victory against Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest. It was the second time this season, SVC eclipsed the 20-goal plateau.
Jacob Visalli led the way with five goals, while Jordan Billet added four goals and two assists. Matthew Cassidy totaled eight points with a three-goal, five-assist output, while Caleb Hawkins totaled seven points with three goals and four helpers.
SVC (2-1, 7-2) jumped out to a commanding 8-0 lead before Washington & Jefferson (1-1, 2-3) scored. The Bearcats added two more goals in the first and four in the second for a 14-1 lead.
SVC opened the second half with three goals before W&J scored again. The Bearcats closed it out with the final four tallies for the 18-goal margin.
Brandon Martin made six saves in 33:44 for the win. Caleb Bouch played 11:16, while Noah Sperling saw 15 minutes in goal.
SVC will travel to Chatham, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a PAC contest.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team suffered an 18-5 setback against Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
SVC’s (2-2, 5-4) Hannah-Marie Starner responded to a W&J (5-0, 7-0) goal with a tally from Joey Smith. Lucy Volna gave the Bearcats a 2-1 lead from Smith, but it was the last time SVC held the advantage, as W&J scored six unanswered goals. Volna added another with 9:18 to play in the first half, but W&J scored three more times for a 10-3 lead at the break. Emily Taylor and Volna scored in the second half for SVC.
Volna scored three goals and four assists for SVC. Kyra Lipetzky stopped 16 shots.
SVC will visit Chatham, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a PAC match.
Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team completed the first round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course in fifth place out of seven teams with a score of 401.
Sydney Ball led the team with a 93, while former Mount Pleasant Area standout Emily Kraisinger finished four strokes behind in a tie for 16th with a 97. Alyson Frank (105) and Tori Shilts (106) also competed for the Bearcats.
Westminster’s Kasey Clifford currently leads the event after shooting a 74 as the Titans sit in first as a team with a score of 324. Geneva (371), Thiel (372) and Grove City (400) complete the top five.
The second round is set for today at Squaw Creek in Vienna, Ohio.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 5-4 defeating against visiting Thiel.
Maria Hoh and Lauren Hartner cruised to an 8-1 win at third doubles, followed by an 8-5 win at first doubles by Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich. Popovich and Hartner won again in singles play, both in straight games, at second and fifth singles, but SVC was unable to grab the final point and secure the win in four matches, three of which came in third-set tiebreakers.
SVC concludes its season at 1-5 overall and in conference play.
