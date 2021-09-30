Women’s Soccer
The St. Vincent women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to three matches with a 3-0 home victory against Thiel in each team’s 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) opener.
After playing to a scoreless first half, the Bearcats (1-0, 4-4) scored three times in the first 20 minutes of the second frame to pull away from the Tomcats (0-1, 3-3).
St. Vincent outshot Thiel 9-1 in the first half, with Hannah Irvine, Bella Ely and Kylie Albertson each putting shots on target.
The Bearcats maintained the momentum coming out of the intermission and scored the game’s first goal three minutes into the second half. Jessica Persin corralled the ball on the sideline at midfield and sent a lead pass to Morgan Klingeman, who quickly received it and touched it through traffic. Irvine met the ball on the run and directed it into the cage from just inside the 8-yard box to give SVC a 1-0 lead.
St. Vincent wasted little time adding on to the lead. In the 57th minute, the Bearcats were awarded a corner kick, which was sent by Irvine right onto the doorstep. After a quick deflection off of a Thiel defender, it went right to Tanisha Grewal, who blasted it home to make it 2-0.
The Bearcats continued the offensive pressure, and five minutes later, Persin dribbled toward the end line and sent a pass into the box. Grewal promptly settled it, made a quick move and drilled her second goal of the game, and PAC-leading 11th of the season, to up the lead to 3-0 with 27 minutes left to play.
The Bearcats’ Kendall Castor played all 90 minutes in goal to earn her second clean sheet of the season.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday against Chatham in a PAC home game.
Men’s Soccer
Visiting Thiel scored a pair of goals midway through the second half to defeat the St. Vincent men’s soccer team, 2-0, during a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The Bearcats (0-1, 1-8) controlled possession for most of the match, outshooting the Tomcats (1-0, 1-6-3) 19-7 for the game, but were unable to find the back of the net.
St. Vincent looked primed to take an early lead, opening the game with seven shots in the first 22 minutes, but the Bearcats were kept off of the scoreboard, with two of the attempts stopped before a Joel Quiroz Mansilla free kick from 20 yards out blasted off of the crossbar. The Bearcats continued to pepper the Thiel defense throughout the duration of the half, but could not muster the game’s first goal, despite ending the opening frame with a 12-3 advantage in shots.
The Bearcats looked to continue to control play coming out of the intermission, taking three shots and two corner kicks over the first seven minutes, but were again held scoreless.
In the 66th minute, SVC keeper Zachary Gibbons preserved the tie when he ranged far out of his cage to cut off a breakaway attempt, but less than a minute later, Thiel’s Zach Johns scored directly off of a throw-in to give the visitors the 1-0 lead.
The Tomcats added an insurance marker with 11:30 left in regulation, with Anthony Phillips directing a free kick from 20 yards out over the SVC wall and just inside the crossbar to make it 2-0.
Following the second Thiel goal, the Bearcats again regained possession for most of the final 10 minutes of play, outshooting the Tomcats 5-0 over the span, but again came up empty.
David Rahaman totaled a game-high four shots — all on goal — for the Bearcats, while Quiroz Mansilla and Andres Mateos Carrion each took three attempts. Gibbons made two saves in goal.
St. Vincent seeks to snap its losing streak, 3 p.m. Sunday against Chatham in a PAC home match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.