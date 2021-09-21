Green wins PAC award
St. Vincent College senior Sydney Green has been selected the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for events held during the week of Sept. 13.
Green, a graduate of Greater Latrobe, placed first at Saturday’s St. Vincent College Invitational, covering the 5-kilometer course in 20:35.72 to win by a 35-second margin. It marked the first cross country win of her collegiate career and helped lead St. Vincent to the team title.
The Bearcats are back in action Saturday at the Lock Haven Invitational
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent men’s golf team placed fourth out of eight squads at the 2021 St. Vincent College Fall Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
The Bearcats turned in a team total of 344 on their home course, paced by sophomore Colten McCutcheon, who turned in a round of 78 (plus-6) to place fifth out of 54 competitors. McCutcheon, a former Greater Latrobe standout, turned in three birdies and 10 pars on the 6,500-yard course, and was especially effective on its four Par 3 holes, where he combined to shoot one-under.
Sophomore Brevin Urso was the Bearcats’ number-two finisher, tying for 12th with a round of 80, as he turned in a card with 10 pars and one bird.
Sophomore Anthony Rendulich tied for 28th with a round of 91, which included two birdies, while sophomore Alex Jones rounded out SVC’s scoring four with a round of 91.
Competing as an individual, sophomore Zachary Summers tied Rendulich for 28th with a 91, the fourth-best round of the afternoon among indies.
SVC is back in action 1 p.m. Thursday in a home match against the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.