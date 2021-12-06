Men’s Swimming
The St. Vincent College men’s swimming team were back action after its mid-season invitational at Franklin and Marshall with a 128-117 loss to Washington and Jefferson College.
To kick off the meet, Kris Smith, Chris Bush, Robert Harrington and Tyler Overmier teamed to take second in the 200 medley relay with a 1:45.85.
Josh Ligus then led the Bearcats in the 1000 freestyle, taking second with a 11:30.19.
Freshman Robert Harrington led the charge in the 200 freestyle, taking first with a 1:58.82. Harringtonm added his second win in the 500 freestyle, swimming a 5:24.97.
Smith led the Bearcats to the wall in the 100 backstroke with a 56.35, and then won the 200 back (2:05.57) and 200 individual medley with a 2:07.57.
Bush took second in the 100 breaststroke with a season best of 1:05.92 before he finished his meet with a victory in the 200 breaststroke (2:23.22) and a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a season-best 2:09.98.
Noah Schollaert was first to the wall in the 200 butterfly, taking first with a 2:20.21. Schollaert took fifth in the 100 freestyle (56.33) and second in the 100 butterfly at 57.96.
For the sprint freestyle events, Overmier was the top Bearcat, with second-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle, swimming times of 23.03 and 52.58 respectively.
In the final event of the night, Harrington, Schollaert, Ethan Wymer, and Overmier joined forces to take second in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:37.12.
The Bearcats are back in action 6 p.m. Friday in a home meet against Mount Union.
Women’s Swimming
The St. Vincent College women’s swimming team returned to action after its mid-season invitational at Franklin and Marshall with a 183-98 win at Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Washington & Jefferson College.
To kick off the meet, Lauren Connors, Sara Basala, Callysta Fontanazza and Erica Steele joined forces to take first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.41.
Lauren Krecota led the charge in the 1000 free, taking first with a 12:04.15, before she added a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:17.43.
Sarah Alexander continued her stellar freshman season, as she took first in the 200 freestyle with a 2:07.21 and second in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.21.
In the 100 backstroke, Steele led the Bearcats to the wall, taking second with a 1:05.61, before earning wins in the 500 freestyle (5:41.09) and 200 individual medley in 2:25.43.
Madison Cassidy took the victory in the 100 breaststroke after a tight race for first, swimming a 1:15.28. Cassidy finished her day of breaststroke with another first place in the 200 in 2:42.08.
Fontanazza led SVC in the butterfly, placing first in the 200 (2:37.57) and second in the 100 (1:07.79), while Connors took first in the 50 freestyle with a season-best of 25.50, before winning her second individual event of the day, the 200 back, in a time of 2:19.10.
Cara Luallen was first to the wall for the Bearcats in the 100 freestyle, taking first place with a 59.34. Luallen also swam the 50 freestyle, where she took third with a 26.09.
To wrap up the meet, Fontanazza, Luallen, Connors and Abby Leskovansky teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:43.29.
The Bearcats (2-4) are back in action 6 p.m. Friday with a home meet against Mount Union.
