Men’s soccer
The St. Vincent College men’s soccer team secured its second conference win, 2-1, in a hard-fought home battle against Franciscan University.
Sebastian Koehler scored the lone Franciscan (1-3, 1-3) goal of the game at the 35-minute mark, but two minutes later, SVC (2-1, 2-2) scored on a penalty kick. Roberto Fulweiler buried his shot in the lower left corner to tie the game.
SVC won the game at the 58-minute mark. Cory Northrup dribbled through midfield and found an open Joel Quiroz Mansilla, who finished the play with a bending chip shot that found the top left corner.
Shane Piper helped SVC turn away a late Franciscan push and stopped three shots in the win, playing all 90 minutes. SVC is back in action 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany.
Women’s Soccer
It took extra time, but the St. Vincent College women’s soccer team defeated Franciscan, 2-1, in overtime during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Franciscan opened scoring with a goal by Juliana Rubino in the 25th minute of the first half. The Bearcats (1-1-1) responded three minutes later with a goal by Lauren May, assisted by Hannah Irvine grabbing the assist.
SVC went to overtime for the second time in as many games, as Irvine scored the game-winning goal from May. Both finished with a goal and an assist. Abigail Johnson earned the win in goal with 12 saves. SVC will travel to Bethany, 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s volleyball
Bethany defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team, 3-1, during a match at the Robert S. Carey Center.
Madison Reeping’s kill tied the first set, 18-18, which later turned into a 21-21 tie following 3-0 runs for each team. The Bison won the first game, 25-23.
SVC grabbed an early lead in the second set thanks to help from Luciana Polk and Becca Miller, followed by an ace from Carly Augustine, a former Greater Latrobe standout. Bethany later won the second game, 25-23, for a 2-0 match lead.
Miller had an early kill, as SVC grabbed control of the third set for an early 13-5 lead and an eventual 25-15 victory. Augustine gave SVC its first points of the fourth set, eventually won, 25-21, by Bethany to complete the match.
Augustine led the Bearcats with 11 kills. Miller and Polk both added nine kills in defeat.
SVC is scheduled to host Chatham, 1 p.m. Sunday.
