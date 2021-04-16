Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team finished fourth with a 448 at its annual spring invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
Senior Sydney Ball led SVC with an 88, while Alyson Frank, Emily Kraisinger and Tori Shilts also competed for the Bearcats.
Westminster’s Sierra Richard was low medalist with an 84, as the Titans won the team title with a 346. Thiel (409), Geneva (414) and Grove City (449) also competed.
SVC will begin the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship with round one at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon on Saturday. The second round takes place Monday at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Vienna, Ohio.
Women’s Soccer
The St. Vincent College women’s soccer team lost to visiting Grove City, 6-0, on the Bearcats’ Senior Day.
Grove City scored three goals in the first half and three more in the second.
Abigail Johnson stopped eight shots in defeat. Tanisha Grewal had two shots on goal.
SVC travels to Thiel, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in the regular-season finale.
Men’s Track
SVC freshman John Hurley was honored as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Track and Field Rookie of the Week.
Hurley won the 1500 at Thiel’s Tomcat Invitational with a time of four minutes, 06.91 seconds. His time in the event ranks second in the PAC this spring.
SVC travels to Grove City on Saturday.
